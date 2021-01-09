Every day starts a new story. The boys of Groesbeck, Texas were riled and anxious to join the posse. Three of their friends had seen action at Pearl Harbor and one of those was entombed in USS Arizona.
Lloyd Gabriel and his friends decided to join the Marines, but Gabe was down with the flu when the other boys strode to the recruiter. Meanwhile Gabe’s older brother, who had joined the Air Corps in 1940, told his little brother in most uncivil terms what he thought of the idea. He persuaded Gabe to join the Air Corps.
Gabe, who at 13 began working in the oil fields and on ranches, was soon to leave solid ground for the adventure of the air with a B-17 crew.
Their first mission was to Bremen. SSgt. Gabriel had a ringside view in the ball turret under the B-17. As they approached the city he saw black flak clouds that reminded him of a “Blue Northern” cloud formation that he had seen as a boy in Texas.
The ball turret job can be exciting. One fellow gunner had his turret cut off by the wing of another plane during a mission. It landed in a haystack and he only scored some broken ribs. Gabe’s moment came when flack hit his turret and jammed the door. They had to land with Gabe in the turret. Three weeks before, another gunner had landed that way. A tire blew and the young airman was crushed. Gabe nervously watched those tires as his turret drew within inches of death.
On their 12th mission the fourth engine was hit and caught fire. Then the second went out. They had to bail out over Holland. Gabe landed in the backyard of a Dutch home and broke his foot. The others landed on a German airfield, and the plane made its last war contribution by crashing into the field. Everyone was quickly captured with the exception of one crewman, who was killed on impact.
The POWs were eventually sent to Stalag Luft 6 for another bold chapter of Gabe’s life. The commandant adhered to the Geneva Convention and treated his prisoners fairly well, but there was little food or comfort in the place.
In 1944 the Russians were closing in. They were stuffed onto trains and sent to Lithuania where they were “packed like sardines” in a ship’s hold. There would be no food, water, or adequate sanitation for the next three days. They were taken to an SS camp where they were stripped of their boots and made to run into the camp on a gravel road. The slow ones were prodded with bayonets and rifle butts.
Gabe’s war ended with a 92-day forced march to escape more advancing Russians. The POWs became walking dead and many perished. Gabe still remembers the glazed stare of the dying.
This boy who didn’t finish high school went on to earn his doctorate and became a teacher. Lloyd Gabriel shared an inspiring story.
