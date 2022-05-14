Every day starts a new story. This is the final episode in the life of Air Force TSgt. Hal Valora.
TSgt. Valora’s next overseas duty was in Germany. Hal was assigned to a mobile radar unit near the Czechoslovakian border.
One day, as he was checking out the other side with his binoculars, Hal spotted a Czech soldier looking back at him. It was clear to both that they were focused on each other. Then the Czech waved at Hal. Hal handed the binoculars to his superior and the Czech waved at him. Wasn’t that guy supposed to be our enemy? Hall took the glasses and waved back.
A few days later they moved several miles up the border and Hal took his turn at guard duty. When he raised his binoculars, there was that same Czech guard waving like a neighbor over the fence.
In Vietnam, Hal did passive intelligence work to monitor how our troops were doing, and looking for enemy infrastructure. On one patrol they heard someone walking through the tall grass. It was two children. Hal asked them where their parents were and they led the patrol to a tunnel where the family was hiding from the Viet Cong. It made him aware of just how good we have it in this country.
Nothing defines Hal Valora more than his sense of justice and civic duty. He was on jury duty in Phoenix one day when they took a break and Hal walked outside to witness two punks stealing a woman’s purse. He calmly approached the boys and told them to give it back. They sneered and one of them lunged at Hal.
Hal was carrying a unique cane that his Uncle Stuart had made for him. It had a grip like a saw handle. When the boy jumped at Hal, he poked the boy hard in the stomach with the cane. The other boy then came at Hal with a knife, to which Hal smacked him on the hand, knocking the knife loose. Both boys ran off and were found at a nearby hospital emergency room — one with a bruised stomach and the other with a broken hand. The fingerprints on the knife tied one boy to several unsolved break-ins.
Two years later, while again serving on a jury, he was met by a young Black man who recognized the cane. When Hal confirmed his thinking, the man hugged Hal and thanked him for saving his grandmother.
Three years later Hal was approached by another young man. It was the punk whose hand he had broken. He told Hal that he had gone to jail for his crimes. Since then he had obtained his GED, had earned an associate’s degree, and was working to become a counselor for troubled youth.
“You changed my life,” he said.
When asked for his personal philosophy Hal replied, “Respect people for what they are, not what you want them to be.”
A life that made a positive difference — that’s Hal Valora’s story.