This is the last column of the Grand Tour series.
Every day starts a new story. August 28, 2019, was our last interview, and last day of the Grand Tour. We drove from Columbia, Missouri to our 2 p.m. interview in Macomb, Illinois, via a lead from the daughter of a dear friend from my Warner Press days.
Navy Corpsman Tweed Mummert gave us the perfect interview to end the Grand Tour. Tweed was lean, sharp in his recall, and employed a keen wit. He was a gentleman tempered with a bit of vinegar and mischief. At 95, his chief vocation seemed to be teasing his daughter.
Macomb features Western Illinois University where we looked for that last stubborn Delaware license plate.
The university figured prominently in Tweed’s story. His mother was divorced and looking for an income. She bought a place to house her boys and subdivided it to the extreme to board Western students. The students were a great influence on young Tweed.
Tweed’s brothers factored in his maturing personality. One brother died just after birth, another was an invalid who died at 19. He took his mother’s attention to the point that Tweed grew up on the streets and became more independent, but in a good way in a good town.
Tweed’s older brother joined the Army before World War II. His first “invasion” was New Caledonia where they were met by a band. Leyte, Bougainville, and Guadalcanal, where he fought in those awful last months, were a little tougher.
Tweed was at a movie when they stopped the film to announce the attack on Pearl Harbor. He cried all the way home, knowing that his brother was going to war.
Tweed is a romantic sort. I imagine he was quite a date in his high school days. He loved movies and would sit in the front row when Alice Faye was onscreen so she could talk directly to him. I asked if he ever took a date to an Alice Faye movie. He smiled and indicated that that wouldn’t have worked out too well.
He had a teacher who said, “Tweed, you’re going to drive me to my grave.” Several years later he was her pallbearer.
After his training, Tweed sailed to New Caledonia (and later Okinawa) where he served in a Navy hospital treating the wounded of Guadalcanal and Tarawa. He dealt mostly with shell-shocked patients. It moved him deeply. I could see in Tweed’s expression what I’ve seen in some combat veterans we’ve interviewed.
On his way to Western classes one morning he spotted the woman who would be his partner for the next 61 years. I haven’t seen a more attractive or happier photo of a couple. She looked a little like Alice Faye.
We left Macomb around 5 p.m. I dropped Hershel off around 2 a.m. and drove to my house. It was now the 32nd day. I thought about the happy homecomings when my Sue was waiting for me. But the house was empty. My Sue was gone.
It felt like the end of my story.