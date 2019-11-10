Every day starts a new story. There’s an old Methodist proverb that says a journey of 8,000 miles begins after you count the offering – or something like that.
On Sunday I drove to Hershel’s house and we packed his gear into the van. The next morning I picked up Hershel and we drove to the church to fulfill my obligation to count the offering before we headed out of town. The van was packed to the gills with our equipment and enough snacks and clean clothes to keep us on the road for the next 31 days. Everything that could be planned was in place and it was now up to the grace of God and the Dodge motor company to get ‘er done.
That first day was a travel day to Coralville, Iowa to get in range of our first interview.
The next morning we drove to Belmond, Iowa to interview Cpl. Bill Beenen. Belmond is about the size of Alexandria. It’s definitely a farm town, and yet it has a level of sophistication that causes it to rise above the old pioneer prairie. Bill lived in a nice senior housing apartment where the people were friendly and rightfully proud of their facility. We were especially impressed by the woman who brought Bill a plate of freshly baked cookies.
Bill was waiting for us, sitting in his favorite chair and dressed proudly in his veteran’s attire. He was a fairly short man — made taller by his good character and his service. Cpl. Beenen had a rich family history. His dad had served in World War I and had a letter from King George, thanking him for his service. Bill told the story about the Indian chief who used to come to his dad’s farm with his daughter and trap along the river. He would set up a teepee and stay for several days. One day the chief’s daughter died and she was buried there. We now knew that we were in the Old West.
Bill served with Anderson’s Jack Moore in Korea as a fire direction operator. Bill’s communications made the difference of who was hit and if the artillery arrived on time to keep our guys from being overrun. He was a little back of the lines, but close enough to see the tracers.
They were a mischievous lot. One morning Bill woke up in his sleeping bag, hanging from the flag pole. Bill returned the favor by pulling the plugs on all of their air mattresses. “I could hear the cussing as I walked to the command post,” he said.
Bill met his wife at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa — the place where Buddy Holly did his last show. Music was special to Bill, and at a late age he decided to give it a shot by singing in church. He must have done well, because he “made them cry.”
Bill Beenen is a swell guy and was a great interviewee for the start of this grand story.
