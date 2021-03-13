Every day starts a new story. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, was a travel day to Minden, Nevada. We would be staying with my brother, Dave, that night, doing an interview the next day, and leaving on Wednesday to get in range for our Monterey, California, interview on Thursday.
Monday morning we left Klamath Falls, Oregon, and would soon be in California. For those of you who have only seen California from a TV series, don’t expect to see any "Baywatch" characters right off.
Northwest California looks the same as rural parts of Oregon and Idaho. It’s easy to see why there is a movement for some Oregon and California counties to join Idaho. The geography and politics blend much better and are as distant from conforming to the massive coastal city of Los Angeles as New York is from What Cheer, Iowa. Just like rural Oregon, the highway is two lanes bordered by vast fields, bordered by a ring of distant mountains, with a long straight railroad track somewhere in the picture.
Our drive that day was five hours straight to Reno and then a short drive to Minden. The California farmland gave way to a more natural wilderness. It would be the last portion of the contemplative West that we would see for a while. Farther south the highway divides and the pace quickens. Reno soon appears. Spawning traffic fills the rivers of new white concrete and you begin to feel the dividing line between the Pacific Northwest and the desert Southwest.
We finally arrived at my brother’s neat house in a neat neighborhood in Minden. Minden is a town that’s large enough to have everything one would need and small enough to have everything one would need. It sits next to a mountain range that shares Lake Tahoe with California. Two energies play along its shores. California is the busy side and Nevada is the quiet side. The lake between is beautiful.
Dave showed us the picturesque town of Genoa where he attended a small church. He once gave a guest sermon there based on one given by Reverend Pyle to the flock of the Freezing Pickles Baptist Church in my novel "The Art of Freezing Pickles." An editor by trade, Dave has edited all of my books – a gift I don’t take lightly. One of Dave’s fellow parishioners was Vietnam veteran Bruce Bertram who we would interview on Tuesday.
On a side note, we did an oil change while we were in Minden. This was the first trip where the one I did before we left would not last until we returned home. We were 4,000 miles out with more than that before the van would see its home driveway. Much we had asked and much more we would.
There are six years and many miles between us, but I love my brother dearly. It was my first visit to his Minden home. The next day he would introduce us to a new friend with a good story.
