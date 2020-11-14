Every day starts a new story. We would be in Bryan Dibble’s classroom for two days of filming. Hershel and I surveyed the room for the best place to film and assembled the equipment. Bryan rolled up in his World War II Jeep with his son, Ian, and some welcome snacks.
The last time I saw Ian he was a teenage boy. Now before me stood a grown man on the cusp of making his mark in the world.
Ian likes to work with his hands. He may be a plumber, a blacksmith, or a globetrotting preservationist in great demand. He’ll go home tired and frustrated some days, but he will also carry a sense of accomplishment that other men will envy. His sister Elise is the sweetest young woman I’ve ever met – so much so that I made her a major character in “Satchel at the Second Chance.” I was disappointed that she was out of town and I wouldn’t have the chance to see her.
The camera was in place. We made all of the lighting and sound checks to look like we knew what we were doing. There was one glitch. The background was too busy. Bryan came up with the perfect solution. He draped an Army blanket on the wall behind the chair.
Our first interview was with SSgt. Chuck Austin, who grew up on a ranch near Yakima. Back east we would call it a farm, but we weren’t in the Wabash Valley anymore. They had a milk cow, some pigs, and “20 acres of apples.” They also had horses. Chuck had wonderful memories of taking those horses up the mountain to their summer cabin.
SSgt. Austin served with the 1st Marine during World War II on Peleliu and Okinawa. Chuck learned to type and was attached to a headquarters company.
Peleliu was a nightmare. The Japanese were dug in deep and fought fiercely from day one. After two days the Marines were so decimated that Chuck was pulled from his typewriter and put on the line. Being on the equator, it was miserable with “hot bodies all over.”
On Okinawa he was sent into the leveled city of Naha, where he could see clouds of kamikazes raining down on our ships. After the war they went to China to facilitate the surrender of the Japanese troops.
The next three years Chuck worked for the Forrest Service, mostly in a lookout tower. It was interesting to hear the workings of that service and of living at the tower the whole summer.
SSgt. Austin re-enlisted just in time to be sent to the Pusan Perimeter where the South Koreans were barely hanging on to their country. He was eventually sent into Inchon and the Frozen Chosin. Now a wireman with an artillery unit, Chuck was nearly spared all of that when a round came in and destroyed a gun very close to where he was standing.
He finished his service with a year in Vietnam. Chuck Austin had quite a story.
