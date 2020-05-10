Every day starts a new story.
It was our second day of filming at Christ UMC in Salt Lake City. Pastor Bruce Kolasch was off serving his community like a modern day John Wesley, but he had made the arrangements for us to interview two more fine gentlemen.
Our first interviewee came in like the morning sun. Capt. Ted Stathakis is one of the happiest guys we’ve met and steeped in the energy of his Greek heritage.
Ted’s parents came over from Greece and settled in Little Rock, Arkansas. They were a young couple in a foreign land. Mom used her slipper effectively to rear her nine energetic children. Dad had a great smile and spirit.
“Work was the answer to everything,” Ted said.
Ted’s brother played professional baseball and had a photograph taken with Lou Gehrig. Ted was a runner in high school and once ran with the famous miler Glenn Cunningham in an exhibition meet.
Capt. Stathakis joined the Army in 1940, just before the war. He saw duty in the South Pacific, where he served on Guadalcanal. It was after the main battle, but there were still hold outs on the island.
He finished the war on Fiji with a small crew cleaning up the remaining war material and facilities. I’m glad Ted was spared combat. The world needs his bright spirit.
Salt Lake City gets hot in August. I noticed that as I walked two blocks to pick up sandwiches at a nearby local restaurant. It was a unique place with a statue at the cash register about the size of a small child.
A little girl stared at the statue as if it was a potential playmate. It was fun to watch her eyes. It reminded me of my little girls and how I miss those days.
After lunch we interviewed British airman LAC (Leading aircraftman) Malcolm Horne. Malcolm, like Ted, was a guy with whom one could make good friends in a short time.
He has lived most of his life in America, but began as a child of the Blitz. During the air raids his mom would hide him and his sister under the kitchen table. His dad died in a motorcycle accident in 1939.
This Mother’s Day, one can imagine a young woman recently widowed and trying to save her children from a war.
Malcolm lied about his age to get into the cool uniform of the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade. He was one of many civilians who were issued a bucket pump to put out incendiary sparks.
LAC Horne served in the RAF in a bomb dump unit. Those characters would drive an unarmed 1,000-pound bomb through a town while sitting on it and smoking.
They managed to “get lost” on their way to line the route for King George’s hot funeral procession. When you work in a bomb unit you need a sense of humor.
Two days and three new friends later, it was time to move on to our next stories.
