Every day starts a new story. It was August 14 of the 2019 Grand Tour. We left my brother’s home about noon to get in better range for our Monterey interview.
It’s harder each time to say goodbye to Dave as our years and family dwindle. That night we stayed in King, California. We were met by oppressive heat that would later seem cool by comparison.
Thursday we headed to Ed Cavallini’s home in Monterey. With the help of Keith Trent, we first met Ed at Jim Craig’s home in Pendleton where we did a short three-way interview with Ed, Jim, and their corpsman friend Wendell Trent. We had full interviews with Jim and Wendell. Again with Keith’s help, we now had a chance to do Ed’s story justice.
We had just enough time to drive through a part of Pebble Beach, but I didn’t navigate it well and I short-changed Hershel’s viewing. A sports car tour was in bloom and the Lamborghinis snaked through the hills like a constant train. Left turns were impossible and the hills were a maze. We caught a three-second (and our only) glimpse of the Pacific. We finally made enough wrong turns to stumble upon Ed’s house.
Captain Ed Cavallini is a great specimen of a man. He’s intelligent and good-natured, with a full white mane and beard that makes him look like a California Santa Claus or some great philosopher. Some fellows are easy to like, but if you don’t love Ed, you haven’t met him.
He hails from San Francisco, so they naturally sent him to Parris Island for boot camp. He took accelerated V-12 training at Camp Lejeune where he met Jim Craig. They were needing fodder for Iwo Jima and 2Lts seemed to be the best choice. Their 4th Marine trained on Maui. On the way to Iwo Jima, Ed’s bunkmate was Joe Rosenthal. In a few days Joe would take the most famous combat photo of all time.
Ed’s rifle platoon hit the beach near the airfield and were pinned down for two days. Their first killed in action was the platoon mate who was the oldest and the only one with a wife and child.
Foxholes were impossible in that sand. Shell holes became prime real estate. During a mortar barrage another Marine politely asked to share Ed’s shell hole. The guy had a war dog and was one of Ed’s D.I.s in boot camp. Twenty minutes later he was joined by a graves registration officer who had been Ed’s high school journalism teacher.
On the third day Ed was wounded in the chest and transported to the beach where he was hit again in the knee. They put him on an LST next to his battalion commander, who turned out to be the son of Marine Commandant Vandegrift. Of his 45 men, all were wounded and four were killed.
Seeing Ed again was priceless. I was glad we were able to record his full story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.