Every day starts a new story. This one concludes the story of Vietnam veteran Spec 4 Bruce Bertram.
One day a mortar attack hit Bruce’s LZ. A sergeant who had served in Korea came out of his bunker to warn the less experienced soldiers to take cover and was killed. Was that sergeant a hero or just another statistic in a much maligned war?
For too many years, Americans marked our Vietnam veterans with a scarlet “V.” They were sent into a war where there were no clear lines between friend and foe. Territory was taken at great human cost and then given back a few days later. Our guys had the enemy on the ropes many times when our politicians, bowing to noisy crowds, would send them to a neutral corner while the enemy recovered. Veterans of other wars returned to a hero’s welcome. Vietnam soldiers were spat on and cursed in the airports. They went home, burned their uniforms and grew their hair long so they could stand in line at the local Burger King without being called “Baby Killer” by someone behind them.
Bruce was reassigned to LZ Ross, a much less defensible LZ. Twice, the enemy broke through the perimeter, and one of those times they spiked all four howitzers. One night Bruce was on his cot reading. He laid the book down and went to sleep. A few minutes later, a mortar fragment ripped through his mosquito net where his head had been.
My Lai was supposed to be a joint operation to trap an enemy force. Bruce’s artillery unit was airlifted into a nearby cemetery to support the operation. It wasn’t the first village our guys had passed with foreboding. Lt. Calley’s unit took fire. He was losing men when he cut loose on the village. Only those who were there have the right to make any judgments.
Soldiers would sometimes call out “Close, 15, Close 24” to indicate their time left in country. It was spooky knowing about the ones who had been killed on their last day. Bruce’s return came like a whirlwind. A loudspeaker called his name, he grabbed a few items, and within minutes he was transported to a waiting commercial jet. In no time, he was standing on American soil still dressed in his “Stinking Jungles” thinking “Did that really happen?”
During training, Bruce was told he had fathered a child and was transported to the birth. He held the boy for a few minutes before he was rushed back to Hawaii to be sent to Vietnam. The boy was put up for adoption. Thirty-five years later, a determined father formed a team to search for his son. That led to an emotional call that began with “Hi, Dad.”
Bruce helped lead one of the first all-Vietnam Honor Flights. Before they walked into that somber valley, he was asked to say a prayer. The words were hard to deliver. The emotions in those collective minds could tell the ultimate story.
