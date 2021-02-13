Every day starts a new story.
After Dr. Gabriel’s interview, we gathered at a Selah restaurant for a goodbye meal. When we finished, Bryan took a photo of the group, we shared some handshakes and hugs (remember those), and headed back to our motel in Yakima.
One side note of our stay: I found a Rhode Island license plate in the motel parking lot. This was our best chance to get all 50 plates in one trip. The hardest plates to find are always Hawaii, Delaware and Rhode Island. To find an Ocean State plate 1,918 miles from home is like finding Noah’s ark in your backyard.
The next morning we took a major change in direction. Up until then we’d been traveling to the northwest. Now, we were going south to our next interviews in Minden, Nevada, and Monterey, California. After those, we would we be making the turn for home.
South we drove to the scenic crossing of the great Columbia River at the Maryhill State Park. In a very short space, we passed orchards and vineyards and stark rocky bluffs in a concentrated slice of Washington state. A giant knife in the hand of the ancient Creator had come down on the mountains as if it were cutting a cake. In the trench between flowed the great Columbia. Its clean blue water was full of chop and the energy and will of a young explorer. A nearby wind farm bore witness to the vision of Jefferson as he sent his Corps of Discovery to find out just how far this country could go when its imagination is set free. Indeed, we were two old explorers now doing what we could not have imagined just 18 years before.
We would spend the rest of the day and night in Oregon. U.S. 97 is, for the most part, flat and wide. It’s bordered by vast farms and ranches and beyond that individual mountains that are distant, but just close enough to remind you of where you are.
By mid-afternoon we were passing Crater Lake. It was only 15 miles to the west and Hershel was needing to cash in on his recently purchased National Park pass, so we took the side trip. We drove through tree lined roads to the north gate. The road to the volcano was fairly flat and then it began to rise until we were high above the valley. We looked to the left and there it was — a vast dark blue lake. I had never seen that color of blue before. It can only be described as Crater Lake blue. The road back down was no less stunning. We passed a patch of August snow. The road was narrow, curvy and fell sharply to the right. I don’t have to imagine the awe of the first humans to see that sight for I was feeling it myself.
We were one-third through our trip. Ahead lay the desert southwest and 12 more stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.