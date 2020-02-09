Every day starts a new story and I’ll begin with a tribute to one fine woman, Pat Craig.
It wasn’t just the brave Marines, like her Jim, who made it the Greatest Generation. It was the equally great women like Pat who made that union greater.
From Casper, we had a travel day to get in range of Libby, Montana and our next interview. We stopped at the Little Bighorn – a peaceful place best known for the terrifying violence of a single day.
Montana is truly a place with a big sky. The scenery changes every five miles or less and replaces one magnificent vista with another. We passed through the wildly expanding oil boom town of Billings and back into the natural beauty of Montana. That night we stayed in Helena with a view of a mountain range that we would soon enter.
The next morning we drove through the mountain and forest lands of Montana. At one point we thought we were getting into the smoke of a forest fire. It turned out we were so high that we were in the clouds. There is nothing as majestic as a forest of lodge pole pines with their distinctive red bark and straight lines.
Libby is a sportsman’s paradise nestled in the mountains near the Canadian border. There we interviewed Staff Sergeant Doug Richey. Doug was very young when his dad migrated to Anderson to work. His mother had health issues, so he lived with his uncle so his dad could work. Their daughter, Jean (Moore) and Doug became very close “siblings.” I met Doug at Jean’s funeral.
Doug grew up in the heyday of Sulfur Springs. During the era of Oscar Robertson, Doug played basketball for the mighty Bluebirds. We spoke of how intimidating that name was. One of their rivals had a gym that featured three high sets of bleachers and coal stoves on the court to keep it warm.
Doug entered basic training with a bunch of rough characters from Chicago. When they were told to dump their weapons, they filled the table. He met his delightful wife, Judy, while serving in Puerto Rico and served at Gitmo during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In Vietnam, Doug worked in a mobile data processing unit. At Pleiku they were attacked by a sniper. One of Doug’s men kept popping up to see if it was clear. Doug threatened to shoot him. The guy reported the threat and was told, “If I had been Sgt. Richey I would have shot you.”
Doug went with a group of soldiers to a local restaurant to try water buffalo. When offered, Doug turned down the rice. The other guys didn’t understand why. When they left they saw a boy taking a dump in the same stream where the woman had washed the rice.
That day was spent in a beautiful home in a majestic part of the country, with two of the nicest people one could meet. Those miles were well driven for that story.
