Every day starts a new story and this takes us on one more grand detour.
I’ve lived in Anderson most of my life and have experienced some great years. There were many stores downtown with hordes of shoppers and scramble bells to facilitate the intersections.
I was there when they raised the massive dome of Warner Auditorium and when the church fathers thought Gary Puckett would bring it down. I loved the platform and baggage carts of the Pennsylvania Railroad depot where we waited for Grandma on the train from Kokomo.
I played in the “castle” at Shadyside, roamed the trails at Mounds, and looked forward to the Free Fair.
In the Wigwam I saw Bobby Kennedy, listened to the three Gaithers and the Three Dogs, attended the Torrey Johnson Crusade, loved the Home Shows, heard the inspiring Corrie Ten Boom, and saw the best basketball games ever played.
The names of the great leaders of this city could fill a book. There are educators, political, religious, and business leaders who have made Anderson a proud place to live.
The most important people of Anderson could be boiled down to three men who would never make the cover of GQ, have an extra dime, or be recognized for their acumen.
The Pencil Man was a legless entrepreneur who sat on a wheeled board and sold pencils in the downtown of the 1950s. People who took the time to speak with him have such fond memories. One day he offered me a pencil — a Christmas gift to a kid. There was a look in his eyes that told me there was a good man inside that broken body.
John Doe was a transient who made the mistake of sleeping in a dumpster that was emptied the next morning. The hearts of Anderson went out to him and 125 townsfolk felt compelled to attend his graveside service because it didn’t seem right for his death to be ignored.
Chief Frank Burrows eventually identified him as David Hickerson. His original headstone read “A stranger and a friend.”
I was in a hair salon with Sue when I first met Larry VanNess. He was foraging the Broadway businesses for can tabs. He was a simple man, stooped and scraggly looking, but not dirty. When he left there were smiles on every face — not smiles of derision, but the kind of reaction one can’t avoid when joy comes into their life.
People loved Larry. He was a philanthropist who took a plain idea and gave 27 million to the Ronald McDonald House — even if it was just pop tabs. Anyone who saw him waving at the traffic with that happy expression will not forget how it made them feel to wave back. I’d love for some sculptor to make a statue of that pose so our grandchildren will never forget how a common man can be so profound.
Thank you, God for three simple men who brought out the heart of Anderson’s story.