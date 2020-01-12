Every day starts a new story. In plotting our route to Montana, I asked Diane Cary for help. We befriended Diane during Sue’s chemo sessions.
Diane has a therapy dog named Moose who is very popular with the patients. I knew that Diane had once lived in Casper, Wyoming, so I asked her if she knew of any veterans in the area. She put me in touch with Bob Vogel and local veterans advocate Dean Welch. Dean made excellent arrangements for us to interview Bob and Everett Schanck at the Casper Senior Center.
I had traveled through Wyoming before and wasn’t too impressed, but the trip from Scottsbluff through Fort Laramie to Casper was interspersed with cowboy towns, grasslands rich with cattle and colorful rocks and mountains in a spectacular mix. Wyoming is a wild and free state with few cumbersome rules and a strong sense of self-reliance.
Our first interview was with Navy Corpsman Bob Vogel. Bob served with the 26th Marines at a base hospital in Vietnam where he went into the field every two weeks. He was half a mile from a unit that was overrun.
Bob led an interesting life. He attended the first high school named after Eisenhower. Their band was invited to the Kennedy inauguration and they were mentioned on the Huntley-Brinkley news. At the end of his service years, Bob was asked to re-enlist. He said he would do it if he could get into the Stanford nursing program, to which they agreed. His wife would have no part of it, so Bob reluctantly withdrew. It turned out to be a good thing as he eventually divorced and took a job as an EMT at a Nevada test site. There, in Las Vegas, Bob met the love of his life.
Cpl. Everett Schanck was a World War II B-17 ball turret gunner. He eventually wound up in Alaska where he nearly froze to death when his truck stalled in a snowstorm on the Alcan Highway.
Everett went on to become a linotype operator for a newspaper and was proud of those days of “getting out the paper.” His biggest edition was the news of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
My favorite story was when Everett took his wife by train to meet the folks in New Jersey. It was a rough ride with a trainload of rowdy soldiers. When they arrived she looked like a mess and Everett’s dad wasn’t so sure what his son had gotten himself into. She went upstairs to clean up and floated down in a yellow dress. Wow! What a difference! It made me think about my “yellow dress” moment then I first saw Sue.
That night, we ate at a smoky restaurant. Our server was a shy young woman who seemed new to her job and her marriage. She seemed pleased when I told her that I liked the soup. After hearing those love stories and thinking of my own, I prayed that her young marriage would become a wonderful story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.