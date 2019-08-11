Every day starts a new story. People often ask where we get our interview leads. Our first interview (Aug. 7, 2001) was with my longtime Toastmaster friend Harold Corbin. Harold served in China on a B-29 airbase. As expected, this colorful and intellectually inspiring man gave us a great story for our inaugural launch.
Harold gave us Mack McCarel. Hershel knew Tom Morgan and Ed Vawtau from his Elwood contacts. We each looked through our list of friends from business and church contacts. The word began to spread and we were told, “You ought to interview...”
In 2004, Hershel and I conducted our first multi-state interview tour. My work friend, Gary Dennard, had asked us to interview his dad, Billy, who had survived the blazing USS Franklin. Billy lived in Goldthwaite, Texas. I had met Vietnam veteran Perry Brasell at Ruby Falls while on a trip with Sue. Perry lived on the way in Minden, Louisiana. Billy had a nephew who had flown helicopters in Vietnam, so we added him. I found a list of USS Indianapolis survivors that included L.D. Cox from nearby Comanche, Texas.
While I was planning the trip I received an email from Mark McCollum in Plano, Texas, who wanted some tips on interviewing his father, William. I told him that we were heading that way and could include his dad. William had a brother, Ray, in Arkansas who had served in the South Pacific in World War II. Mark’s wife asked us to interview her dad in nearby Lancaster.
Mark also set us up with his friend, Kathy, who let us stay in her house for a few days. Kathy had a house guest, Chad Cole, who was one of the last Marines on the beach when we evacuated Somalia. She had another friend who met us at Kathy’s and plaintively mused. “Oh, I wish you could interview my grandpa.” We were glad that we didn’t refuse, as Commander Morton was an example of manhood and civility at its best.
Anderson interviewee Ernie Lauber told us about his D-Day buddy, Larry Andrews, who lived in (not so nearby) Onalaska, Texas. It was worth every mile for that interview.
My friend Joanne Hinz rounded it out by telling us about her spunky aunt, Ann Sheridan, who lived in Dallas. Ann told us about the night she was speeding along with her boyfriend on his motorcycle. When they were pulled over she gave the officer a cock-and-bull story about there being an operation at the hospital where she worked. Nurse Ann was greatly relieved when they arrived and there really was an operation in progress. Needless to say, that was a fun interview.
We get most of our leads from friends and loved ones who want to preserve these well-lived lives. We want to interview anyone who served in any capacity at any time, so email us at nvha01@hotmail.com.
These interviews are not for us, but for your loved ones to whom you are the most important story.
Don McAllister directs the National Veteran’s Historical Archive. His column appears the second Sunday of each month. He can be reached at nvha01@hotmail.com and www.nvharchive.org.
