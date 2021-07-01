Fathers are often left out of the conversation regarding infant mortality, however, from both an economic and social standpoint, dads can do a lot. We know that factors like environmental stress, intimate partner violence and social determinants of health such as unemployment, food insecurity and housing concerns can significantly impact the health of the mom and the developing fetus.
The father’s role as a support person is critical to ensuring a positive environment for mom and baby. They can help ensure the mother is eating well, taking her vitamins and getting proper rest. All of these factors play an important role in fostering a healthy pregnancy.
The No. 1 factor in a healthy pregnancy is making it to prenatal doctor’s appointments. Reducing any barriers to those appointments, including securing transportation and providing child care, can have a huge impact on the pregnancy and life of the infant.
A healthy lifestyle for both the mother and the father is critical to a successful pregnancy and in the postpartum period. Managing stress in a mindful, balanced way creates a safer, less stressful life for the baby and mother. Fathers should also know how to manage their own stress so they can be a positive role model. If a father is dealing with a substance use disorder, depression or anxiety, getting the proper help for that can be very beneficial. Having a newborn can certainly add to existing stress, so fathers need to know how to properly manage strain in a way that doesn’t affect the mother or baby negatively.
While it appears obvious that a pregnant mother should not smoke, smoking during pregnancy is still an issue in Indiana. According to a 2020 study by America’s Health Rankings, 12.6% of pregnant women smoke in Indiana. Fathers can help with tobacco cessation for the mother. In addition, if a father smokes and makes the choice to quit, this can make it easier for the mother to stop smoking and prevents exposure to secondhand smoke for the baby.
After the baby is born, fathers should be educated on the importance of breastfeeding and safe sleep as these measures are important in preventing infant mortality. Breastfeeding is the most nutritional way to feed an infant, and a father’s support of this can help encourage the mother to choose breastfeeding. While this is critical for all mothers, the CDC cites that Black women are less likely to breastfeed than white women, which may contribute to higher rates of infant mortality in Black infants. Safe sleep practices, such as creating a safe crib environment and avoiding co-sleeping, can prevent infant death as well.
Social determinants of health such as unemployment, homelessness, food insecurity and a lack of access to health care can lead to poor health outcomes. Identifying barriers and connecting with local resources and support to address these concerns can create a healthy environment for the family. Often, health plans, such as CareSource, can connect you to local organizations that can offer assistance.
CareSource offers many resources and programs to support fathers and mothers of new infants. CareSource has a dedicated team of case managers who support all pregnant women and infants who are admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, as well as a transition team to ensure medical equipment, follow-up health services and support are provided once the family is back home.
We understand the critical importance of breast milk for the growing infant. CareSource covers lactation services and free breast pumps to help encourage breastfeeding for a healthier baby. For mothers unable to breastfeed, CareSource has a partnership with the Milk Bank which helps supply donor breastmilk for all babies.
Additionally, CareSource offers a reward program, Baby’s First, which provides financial incentives for prenatal visits and child wellness visits, immunizations and lead testing. These rewards offer additional encouragement to achieve routine health care. CareSource also works with organizations such the Indiana Minority Health Coalition and Fathers and Families to educate and raise awareness of the vital roles that fathers play in healthy pregnancies, especially those in communities of color.
Lowering the infant mortality rate in Indiana must be a joint effort between doctors, mothers, fathers, health plans and the community at large. There are many things a father can be doing to aid in a healthy and safe pregnancy. Having a strong father figure who can provide effective support to the mother is critical to a healthy and happy infant.
