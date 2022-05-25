The tobacco industry understands that vaping is the future of nicotine addiction. With the huge reductions in youth cigarette use, vaping is skyrocketing among young people.
Recent studies report regular vaping among high school students ranging from 21% to 43%.
Juul Labs is largely responsible for creating this situation. It makes the leading vaping device, Juul, which is attractive to youth — small, streamlined, looks like a USB drive and easy to hide, especially at school.
Juul has been doing quite well. So well that the Big Tobacco company, Altria, previously bought a 35% interest ($12.8 billion) in Juul, which has about 40% of the e-cigarette market.
Juul also launched a massive youth-targeted social media campaign using the strategies developed by the tobacco industry, including attractive models, celebrities and other influencers projecting the image of Juul as trendy and stylish.
Juul presented social media launch parties and giveaways and made every effort to normalize vaping among young people.
The partnership between Juul, with its vaping scientific expertise, and Altria, with its tobacco marketing playbook, has been hugely successful.
Juul utilizes new, extremely addictive nicotine salts and sweet flavorings and organic acids to decrease harshness.
The company deliberately and methodically deployed a multifaceted plan to addict a generation of adolescents to nicotine.
According to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Juul entered schools, camps and out-of-school events through surreptitious programming to promote Juul’s use.
Juul is a bad actor and has also been under increasing scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing to minors.
Now school districts across the country, facing massive student e-cigarette use, are demanding accountability for Juul’s misdeeds by filing suit, mostly under the public nuisance law that has been successfully used against opioid pharmaceutical companies. The law holds that manufacturers can be held responsible for harms to society created by their products and marketing practices.
Mass tort litigation has been established through a federal multiple-district litigation established in a San Francisco federal court and through the Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings in state court in Los Angeles.
More than 857 school districts in 41 states have filed suit for past and future financial losses and other damages caused by Juul’s youth marketing practices.
Damages are for a myriad of measures necessary for schools to employ to combat vaping and address vaping-related problems. These include costs for installing vape detectors (at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars), surveillance of bathrooms and stairways, and test kits for determining contents of confiscated vape devices.
There also will be vape educational assemblies and other prevention initiatives, student counseling, intervention for disruptive behavioral issues, tutoring for suspended students, addressing student health problems and disruption of educational plans.
Suits will also include punitive damages for wrongful conduct and injunctive relief for Juul-funded prevention and treatment programs for nicotine addiction.
Fewer than 75 of the over 300 Indiana school districts have joined the multidistrict lawsuit. In Madison County, Alexandria Community Schools, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and Madison-Grant United Schools are part of the suit.
And other districts in the state, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools and South Bend Community Schools, have signed on.
But why haven’t school districts such as Lawrence, Perry, Pike and Warren townships (Indianapolis area); Fishers and Noblesville; Lafayette and West Lafayette; Terre Haute; and Gary, Hammond, Hobart and Munster joined in? The submission process is simple and on a no-cost contingency basis.
With budgetary challenges, this could be a much-needed infusion of funds for school districts.
Oh, by the way, in its 2022 session, the Indiana General Assembly lowered the taxation on what are called closed vaping devices such as Juul. Perfect.