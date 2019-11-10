The strategy of Rick Gardner’s mayoral campaign to not encourage Republicans to run for the at-large seats on the city council certainly backfired.
During the primary election in May, no Republicans filed to seek the crucial three at-large seats on the Anderson City Council.
It was anticipated that before the July deadline to file ballot vacancies, the names of Republican candidates would be submitted to the Madison County Clerk’s office.
Although there was never any official word from the Gardner campaign, the general consensus among both Republicans and Democrats was that discussions took place in the 4th Ward to cut into the Democrats’ advantage on Election Day.
The two 4th Ward Democrats, Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes — along with Rick Muir — would not face a GOP challenge in return for supporting Gardner’s campaign.
What the final numbers showed was that Gardner received 8% of his total vote from the 4th Ward, slightly higher than Republican Kevin Smith’s totals in 2015 and 2011.
A Republican Party official said there were people interested in running for the at-large council seats and wanted to be placed on the ballot after the May primary.
The official indicated those people were encouraged by the Gardner campaign not to run for office and they would be provided with appointments to city boards and commissions.
By not having the three at-large positions filled, the Gardner campaign traded some potential support in the 4th Ward for a loss of support in the heavily Republican 1st, 3rd and 5th Wards.
In fact, in District 1 and District 3 the GOP council candidates, Jennifer Culp and Jon Bell, received more votes than Gardner.
The other interesting takeaway from Tuesday’s vote was the performance of Libertarian Brandon Collins in the at-large race.
Collins received 3,183 votes, believed to be mostly from Republicans.
In the three heavily Republican districts, Collins received 2,087 votes or 66% of his total compared to 964 votes in the Democratic strongholds or 30% of the total.
Collins’ total vote doesn’t mean that a Republican could have won an at-large seat. That hasn’t been done since 1979. But it could have been with GOP at-large candidates on the ballot that Gardner could have closed the almost 2,000-vote gap in losing to Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr.
I suspect that when the next municipal election rolls around in 2023, the Republican Party will have three at-large Anderson City Council candidates on the ballot.
Now that the 2019 election season is over, the 2020 campaign will shortly begin in earnest.
Locally, the four Madison County seats in the Indiana House will be on the ballot along with judgeships in Division 2 and Division 5; two seats on the Board of Commissioners; three at-large seats on the county council; and the auditor, coroner and surveyor positions.
Currently, Republicans hold six of the 10 county offices that will be on the ballot in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.