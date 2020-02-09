With 16 declared candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District, the stage is being set for a philosophical battle.
When incumbent Susan Brooks announced last year that she would not seek reelection, it was expected there would be a battle royal for the party’s nomination in 2020.
After all, winning the GOP nomination in the May primary election has equaled an assured trip to Washington in the fall and for years to come.
Although Brooks was a conservative at heart, there were some in the Republican Party, particularly those aligned with the Tea Party, who considered her to be a moderate.
Brooks was able to strike a balance in the U.S. House and find some common ground with Democrats to pass legislation.
The 16 candidates range in political thinking from the far right in line with the Rush Limbaugh view of the world, to those not that far to the right. None would want to be described as a moderate in the primary campaign.
The GOP winner is likely to face Democrat Christina Hale in November. Hale, a former state lawmaker who was the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor in 2016, has raised over $600,000 and has the support of the national party organization.
Obviously there are not 16 candidates in the Republican Party field that would be considered to have a chance at the nomination.
That list probably would include Kent Abernathy, Micah Beckwith, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson, Kelly Mitchell and Victoria Spartz.
But the potential problem for the Republican Party is twofold.
First of all, how much will the candidates spend on the primary election campaign — money that could fund a campaign in the fall?
With Hale raising significant sums of money and not expected to be seriously challenged in the primary election, the Democrat should have a monetary advantage.
Some of the Republicans are willing to spend their own money on a campaign. Dietzen and Henderson have already pumped approximately $100,000 into their own coffers. How deep are their pockets and how much are they willing to spend?
The second potential problem is it’s conceivable that the nomination could be secured by a candidate with less than 20% of the primary vote.
Hypothetically, how would that winning candidate build solidarity for the fall campaign?
An interesting point is that almost all of the Republicans reside in Hamilton County. Will they appeal to those members of the party from Madison, Tipton, Howard and Grant counties?
Unfortunately a candidate from Madison County didn’t enter the primary field, although Andrew Bales grew up in Anderson. All a Madison County Republican had to accomplish was to carry their home county, pick up some votes in Tipton, Grant and Howard counties and have a pretty good shot at being the nominee.
It makes one wonder if the road to 5th Congressional District seat will be decided during the battle of Hamilton County.
