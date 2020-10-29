Health care is one of the most significant concerns in the U.S. and our system is ridden with complexities. We call the complexities a set of “Ps” that have an influence: Politicians, People Philosophy, Pharma, Providers, Products, Practitioners, Payers, Prices, Poverty, and Population structure. Today, there is the added challenge of another “P”, the Pandemic.
Presidential debates were to address these issues with the ongoing pandemic. It was hard not to notice the convoluted and confusing response to the key question in the first debate: going forward, what will be done for COVID pandemic and why should Americans trust either one of the candidates? The candidates ended up attacking each other on how many lives were lost due to COVID versus swine flu (under Obama administration). Reminds us of the quote “A Single Death Is a Tragedy; A Million Deaths Is Mere Statistics.” Lives lost under Obama and Trump administrations were not numbers, but parents, brothers, sisters, family and friends. Unfortunately, both the presidential candidates could not provide a well-thought and comprehensive plan for dealing with the pandemic and the broken health care system. Trump has no plans except shooting down Obamacare and Biden has no plans except promoting the problem-ridden Obamacare.
What are the key health care related issues that are neglected by the political class? A few suggestions for the presidential candidates and the political class:
You look back, to moved forward. Consider the historical issues that plague the U.S. health care system. For example, one major challenge has always been a divided population on whether we consider health care a right or a privilege? Unlike other developed countries, U.S. is the only country that does not have universal health care.
Given the fact above, politicians need to also consider that health is not a singular entity. Among the conglomerate of factors, health is deeply intertwined with culture, beliefs, demography, housing, employment, and economy. The pandemic is a perfect test on how to balance public health and economy. We wrote earlier about reopening the economy and protecting health of people by using data driven approaches.
A good health care system is affordable, equitable, responsive, and provides high quality care. The hangover of Obamacare aside, the two candidates did not offer in concrete in relation to how they will ensure that we strive to improve our health care system keeping in view the myriad of factors that affect health care in a country.
One of our biggest concerns in relation to the current pandemic is health care. First, we often look at health care from the lenses of access, cost, and quality, with little resources for prevention. Second, we confuse health care with health. U.S. health care expenditures are the highest in the world, but still, the deaths from COVID-19 are also the highest. Why?
American public health depends on global health security, no matter how much the presidential candidates continue to ignore the global context of the pandemic. The pandemic was not made this year, it was in the making for a long time and we wrote about The Making of a Pandemic and the complex issues that surround global health security intertwined with foreign policy. The two presidential candidates seemed clueless on issues of global interest.
Finally, global and national health crises are also communication crises. The two presidential candidates did not provide candid and reassuring responses to the American public on a vaccine, pandemic mitigation, or any comprehensive plans for treatment and prevention of COVID. There are no quick fix solutions and given our work in the field and experience, we can confidently say that the general public should not expect a vaccine before the presidential elections or even until the end of next year.
If you walked out or changed your TV channels in the middle of the presidential debate, you were not the only one. The presidential candidate debate did not have the answers American people were looking for.
