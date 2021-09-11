On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, an annoying early 2000s ringtone roused me from my sleep well before the alarm was set to do the same.
It was my sister, who knew well enough that I'd still be asleep after a night on the sports desk at The Herald Bulletin. Something must be wrong.
"What's up?" I asked.
"Get out of bed," she said. "The world is ending."
"What?" I was barely conscious. That didn't make sense.
"Go turn on your TV," she insisted. "We're under attack."
I stumbled out into the living room, still not quite sure what she was telling me.
It all quickly became clear.
Both towers of the World Trade Center were burning. The Pentagon had been hit, too. There were reports of other hijacked planes.
It seemed my sister wasn't exaggerating. ... It really did feel like the end of the world.
My sister and I tried to make sense of these attacks. But sense was not found. We cried. We worried. We raged. All in a span of about 10 minutes.
Then I said, "I've got to go to work."
"But you're a sports reporter," my sister said, not meaning it as demeaning as it sounded.
"Yeah, but this ... I need to help," I said.
It took a while to reach someone in the newsroom by phone. Obviously, things were a tad chaotic. When I finally got an editor, after the towers had fallen, I was told they were putting out an afternoon edition and had things covered on that end.
"But you went to Anderson University, right?" the editor asked.
Yes, it was where I had graduated about four months before with degrees in communications and political science.
"Great. Can you go to the community vigil they're having tonight? Just get us 500 to 700 words. You're used to turning things around on a tight deadline."
That sounded easy enough. A little intimidating since I'd never written for the news side, but it was supposed to go on an inside page ... no big deal.
Since the vigil was in the evening, I spent the rest of my afternoon like so many other Americans, glued to the television devouring every report. I remember even making a "suspect board," putting my political science background to the test in trying to figure out who was behind it all.
Then I got in my truck and headed for Reardon Auditorium. I'd attended chapel twice a week for four years here, but on that night, it seemed an even more solemn place.
As the vigil began with prayers given, I realized I was utterly going to fail at simply being an observer. I desperately needed the comfort being offered.
I cried again. I sang the hymns. And I watched the faces of those in the audience, seeing the same pain and fear I was feeling.
When the vigil ended, I drove back to The Herald Bulletin offices to write my story. The words flowed surprisingly easily. I let the editors know it was ready, then offered to hang out to help in whatever way possible.
A little while later, someone on the page design desk called me over.
"Hey, how does this headline work with your story?"
I peered over their shoulder and was shocked to see the page he was working on was A1, the cover page of the paper.
"Wait, I thought that was going inside," I stammered.
"Nope, A1 lede. What about that headline?"
I confirmed the headline was fine and went back to my desk. A journalist's first A1 byline was something to celebrate ... but mine would always be associated with an event so full of grief and fear. How could I ever celebrate that?
A plaque was made from The Herald Bulletin's Sept. 12, 2001, cover. My byline, bearing my maiden name, sits atop that story. Later, the paper was recognized by national journalism organizations for its excellent coverage of the reaction in our community.
I am extremely proud of the part I played in reporting on that awful day. But even now, 20 years later, I cannot celebrate that early milestone in my career. That plaque is in my possession, but it's hidden away in a box.
Maybe someday I can hang that plaque on my wall without it feeling so wrong. Someday ... but not today.
