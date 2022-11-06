SOUTH BEND — So THAT’S what Notre Dame was supposed to look like all year, eh?
The Fighting Irish made No. 4 Clemson look anything but its ranking Saturday night, routing the Tigers 35-14 in a game that wasn’t as close the final score indicates.
Coming into this season, Notre Dame was expected to have a strong offensive line, which would power the run game. Its defense would be stout as well, especially with pass rusher Isaiah Foskey back and a veteran linebacker corps. With plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, the Irish figured to be a strong team, contending to make another New Year’s Six bowl game.
They did exactly what everyone thought they’d do — plus dominate special teams — Saturday night.
It started with the special teams, as the Irish blocked yet another punt — its sixth of the season — this time by Jordan Botelho. The ball then found its way into the hands of Prince Kollie, who ran 17 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to start an all-night party for the fans inside Notre Dame Stadium.
“Kudos to Coach (Brian) Mason and his hard work and his preparation,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “I challenged that group (Friday). I said, ‘You won’t surprise anybody. Everybody in the country knows you’re coming after their punt.’ But when you find ways to execute and find ways to play with relentless effort, it doesn’t matter if a team knows you’re coming after a punt or not.”
The defense then kept up its domination. The next nine Clemson offensive possessions went as follows: turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, halftime, punt, punt, interception (thrown by Cade Klubnik) and interception (thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei).
The latter of those was the longest one of the drives, going 56 yards — until Notre Dame freshman Benjamin Morrison took his second interception of the game 96 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.
“Honestly? I just ran,” Morrison said. “I was just running, and then once I hit the end zone, I knew I had scored.”
The play of Morrison truly stood out Saturday night. Along with his two turnovers caused, he also recorded seven tackles and had a pass breakup.
The pass rush did its job all night for Notre Dame. It recorded four sacks, the majority of which came in third-down situations for the Tigers offense. There were also seven tackles for loss from the Irish defense, limiting Clemson to just 281 yards of total offense — 150 of which came in garbage time with the Irish up four scores.
“Our defense came up huge (Saturday),” Freeman said. “They’ve done a really good job all year, and I’m proud of that group and those coaches.”
The running game for Notre Dame then did its part. The Irish churned out 263 yards on the ground, led by Logan Diggs’ 114 yards on 17 attempts. Audric Estime ran it 18 times for 104 yards and a score, Chris Tyree had seven carries for 26 yards and even quarterback Drew Pyne got in on the act, accumulating 21 yards and a rushing score. He also picked up a key third down with his legs in the fourth quarter, setting up Estime’s touchdown that made it 21-0 at the time.
“They were unbelievable (Saturday),” Diggs said of Notre Dame’s offensive line. “Kudos to them, kudos to Coach Harry (Hiestand). They’ve been attacking all week, and they knew how much was on the line this week. I think they went out and proved they’re one of the best O-lines this week.”
And then there was the passing game. It was far from pretty for Notre Dame, as Pyne’s final stat line read 9-of-17 for 85 yards and a touchdown. The one scoring pass was to tight end Michael Mayer, though — his 16th career touchdown reception, which is the most by a tight end in program history.
“To be honest, I didn’t know that play call was coming,” Mayer said. “I thought we were just going to run the ball, and we got that call in, and Drew kind of looked at it and said, ‘Are we really passing it right now? We just ran the ball for however many yards.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, man, let’s do it. It’s our last chance (to break the record) in this game, so let’s do it.’”
This season has been anything but normal for Notre Dame. The close loss to Ohio State to start was fine, given the skill level of the Buckeyes and it being a true road game.
Seven days later, the Irish lost to Marshall at home, and the honeymoon phase for Freeman was over.
Notre Dame looked bad against Cal the following week, albeit in a win. Victories then over North Carolina and BYU made it seem this team had righted the ship — until a dumbfounding loss to a bad Stanford team at home derailed those thoughts.
At 3-3, nobody knew what to expect from Notre Dame in the second half of the season. Was it even going to make a bowl game?
They Irish have answered any doubts with three resounding wins.
After taking care of UNLV at home, the Irish went on the road and whooped a quality Syracuse team last week. They followed that up with Saturday night’s domination over the No. 4 team in the country.
It may have been a rocky start to the Freeman era. But maybe now, finally, after so many ups-and-downs, the first-year head coach has the program trending upwards for good.
“I wish I could explain how exactly this season has gone — you can’t,” Freeman said. “It’s never as you foresee it on the front end. I think you look at a game — we didn’t foresee this game going this way. We didn’t see this season going this way. You don’t see life, on the front end, going exactly the way you dreamed. But you know what? I’m happy that the kids continue to believe in what we’re doing. (Saturday) is one of those special moments.
“We’re going to have difficult times as a program. That’s part of this growth that we’re striving to achieve. But (Saturday) is a day it all came together, and they were able to truly execute. They prepared their tails off, and I think (Saturday) was a reflection of the way they prepared.”