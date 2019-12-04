I had a not-so-little book in my home library. It’s called “A History of Anderson.” Unfortunately, I can’t find it. It’s around here somewhere. As I read through the book, however, what I found is that, in spite of the fact that Anderson had a thriving black population accounting for roughly 13% of its total population (thousands of residents) at the time, there were only a handful of blacks in the book. But I have no reason to doubt the book’s author was anything other than a thoughtful, decent person.
As I recall, there was a black GM line worker on the cover. At the very end, there was a photo of 1945 Mr. Basketball, Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson, and another black player who must have been on Anderson High’s 1945 state basketball championship team. Other than that, in this history book, there was no mention of the energetic, once thriving black community on Anderson’s west side.
In that rigidly segregated section of our city, there were three great doctors, two grocery stores, auto mechanic shops, a black-owned real estate agency, a pharmacy, night clubs, barber and beauty shops, various agencies such as the Boys Club, the Urban League, the NAACP, and so on. At the time, there were also at least six public schools, including Anderson High School. Due to segregated conditions, most of the blacks who worked in these these institutions lived in only one section of the city: the west side.
This was the area where most blacks lived. It was defined by Arrow Avenue on the west; perhaps Fairview on the east; 29th street or so on the south; and maybe 8th Street to the north. Before the days of the civil rights movement, desegregation, and open housing laws, that was about it. After the 70s however, the most financially able blacks began to move out of the community to live wherever they could afford. I guess it was a social status thing.
The great Carl Erskine has often told how he and his best friend, the late Johnny Wilson, would play basketball and baseball in the neighborhood (where Erskine also lived) but, when Erskine wanted to go to the Y, Wilson could not go with him. The Y was for whites only. Nor were blacks welcome at Athletic Park, movie theaters, or other public venues. Yet, thanks largely to hefty wages from factory work, thousands of black citizens thrived, and generally participated in the political, economic, and civic life of the city. In fact, they had done so for a hundred years or so.
However, there was little to no intersectionality between black and white communities. They did not go to the same churches. They did not share recreational spaces, such as public parks. In general, they did not socialize, or “hang out” together. In general, blacks were not members of organizations such as the Rotary Club or the Chamber of Commerce. As a result, for many whites, Anderson’s African Americans existed only through the lens of profound, negative stereotypes. Or not at all.
As the factories began to close, like most of Anderson, the former black community was hit hard. Although most African Americans continued to live in the area, its small businesses and their owners disappeared along with GM. So, too, did the class of highly educated black middle managers, e.g., engineers, who were mostly imports from colleges and universities from around the nation. These people were able to follow the factories, find work with other employers, or retire. Thousands of others did not have these options.
Today, the once-thriving community area where most blacks lived is a food desert. Its small businesses are gone. Its schools are gone. And many of its social organizations are struggling to survive while continuing to provide services to the people. The most enduring strengths of the community are its central location; generally good housing stock; and the many churches, individuals and groups working to bring the community back to life. They have much work to do.
Finally, if you think I have a problem with the woman who wrote the not-so-little book I mentioned at the beginning of this piece, you are sadly mistaken. How could she know what she did not know? But we know now. Yet, in spite of knowing, many continue to behave as though the west side is invisible and that, in spite of its many strengths, is unworthy of investment. That is a shame.
Have a nice day.
