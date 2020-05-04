There are no easy answers or cookbook recipes and each question among the how, why, and when to open the economy is more daunting to answer than the other one. However, it is becoming increasingly evident that decision making will have to be regional in approach with aggressive local data collection, sharing, and dissemination on the disease and economy. A few suggestions for our leaders:
• Regional data on COVID-19 such as number of cases and deaths, racial and ethnic distribution of the disease, age and gender group most affected, social and medical history of those who are affected will help define the unique nature and extent of disease spread among communities and to strategize for customized prevention priorities and economic rehabilitation. We need more testing based on population density and proportionate to county sizes so that the infected people can be quarantined to break the chain of spread. Countries such as South Korea were testing more people during the peak of disease.
• The key data points to input for a regional government in making a decision on opening the economy should be: number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries mapped by the smallest geographic unit; the total population of the region with sociodemographic distribution; the number of primary care and emergency services; number of hospital beds, health care professionals, ventilators, COVID-19 testing capacity, and health care related assets available (e.g. masks, sanitizers, personal protective equipment, human resources, devices and technology, level of services, etc.). These may seem as tedious efforts, but much of this data should be publicly available or should be existing data from federal, state, or local agencies.
• The rates of increase or decrease of COVID-19 cases play a major role in estimating regional transmission patterns. If a geographic region does not witness a case for more than a week, that’s positive news. Once the two-week mark is crossed without a positive case, plans to allow many essential human activities should be formulated/ implemented. Additionally, regions should be classified as high risk, moderate risk, and low risk. Those regions that should qualify as high risk should exhibit a high number of cases or deaths that continue to remain the same or increase (“hotspots”).
• For services, there should be categorization of services: highly essential, needed, and wanted. Based on relative importance, we should use a staggered time-phased opening approach. These classifications should keep in view, for each service, the amount of human to human contact, the potential for large gatherings, demand versus supply of the service, the cost versus benefit of these services, and preparedness at service facilities as it relates to practicing aggressive hygiene and sanitation measures and social distancing for the clientele served. Also, there should be ways to enforce the use of temperature screening devices, masks, sanitizers, and social distancing for all visitors and clients.
• Finally, we must be prepared for shutting services again based on real-time regional evidence on COVID-19. We must also estimate, how long after we open the economy will business and industries flourish and the time to bring normalcy to life – that would create another lag in reaching our full potential. Immediately upon phased openings, we will still see fewer workers and fewer demands and lesser clientele.
Unfortunately, we will lose more lives from COVID-19, there could be another peak, or this disease will become a part of our lives just like the regular flu. Based on regional data and the unique nature of COVID-19 in a community, decisions should be left to counties and regional governments to decide on opening the economy. Such decisions should also engage regional health care providers, scientists, business owners, and representatives of the general public. We need to reappraise the values of our democracy – of the people, for the people, and by the people. Finally, it is high time, we think global and act local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.