She stood that day, July 20, 1848, before a group of 300 men and women in the small Wesleyan Chapel of Seneca Falls, New York. Her voice could barely be heard at first, but picked up volume and passion as she read these words:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal[.]”
And just like that, Elizabeth Cady Stanton called out the men who signed and agreed with the tenets of the Declaration of Independence, for 72 years after the issuance of that revered document American women still had no legal rights of citizenship. Instead, they suffered under what were collectively referred to as feme covert (“female covered”) laws, statutes centuries old and carried over from Europe to the colonies, that protected the rights of men who were then expected to protect their wives and unmarried daughters. Feme covert laws included denying women the right to make a will, serve on a jury, attend college or, in most states, own property. Women lacked equal access to divorce, even from abusive or adulterous husbands, could not have custody of their own children, or sign a contract. Women who worked outside of the home found their pay given to their husbands or fathers. And, of course, women could not change any of these laws, nor elect representatives who might willingly address the inequity of women’s status, because they lacked the right to vote.
Mrs. Stanton’s words and actions followed a long line of women who had challenged the limitations placed upon women. But she stands out as the woman willing to create the document – known as the Declaration of Rights and Sentiments – which would define what needed to change in order for women to be recognized as citizens of the United States. One hundred people, both women and men, signed Stanton’s Declaration that day in Seneca Falls, with the majority dedicating their life’s work to fulfilling the goal of recognizing women’s equality.
It would be inaccurate to suggest women have stood on the sidelines of American history. Wars could not have been won if women had not run the businesses and family farms, raised money for war materials, or worked in the factories making the weaponry while men went off to fight. Without the participation of women, the American West could not have been settled. Women fought for safety standards in factories, established settlement houses in every large American city (including two in Indianapolis) to assist the working-class poor, and flew the planes from the assembly plant to the military bases during World War II. They have served – and died – as nurses and soldiers in every war ever fought by this country. Women mathematicians ensured that male astronauts made it safely into space. Young women, still teenagers, challenged the angry and volatile crowds in Little Rock, Arkansas, in order to integrate Central High School. In every critical and defining event of this nation’s history, women have participated.
Seventy-two years after the Seneca Falls Convention, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified, acknowledging women as full citizens of the United States with the right to vote. Only one participant at Seneca Falls lived long enough to witness the success of their suffrage movement, Charlotte Woodward Pierce, who at 91 years of age was too old and frail to make it to the voting booth. But her efforts, and those of millions of women from 1848 to the present, continue. There is still work to be done and, like the women before us, we will be there – dedicated, qualified, and equal to the task.
