Equity must guide our efforts to build stronger communities across the heart of Indiana. When diverse communities thrive, fairness and equal opportunities abound for all.
Currently, East Central Indiana faces a host of challenges when it comes to achieving equity, including achievement gaps in education, health care disparities, and a lack of affordable housing.
Education remains a crucial area where equity is needed. Throughout school districts in the region, disparity in academic outcomes between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds and races exists. Heart of Indiana United Way recognizes this issue and has partnered with local schools and funded partners, such as after-school and childcare centers, to build programs, after-school activities, and scholarships for children in under-served and under-resourced areas.
By investing in the education of all students, we can support children and their families as they overcome barriers and unlock their full potential.
Health care disparities are another pressing concern. Minority communities face higher rates of chronic diseases and lack access to quality health care services. To bridge this gap, Heart of Indiana United Way’s Covering Kids and Families coalition enrolls children and their families in health insurance — to increase their access to affordable health care. By ensuring equitable access to health care, we improve individual well-being and foster a healthier and more resilient community.
Affordable housing is also a significant equity issue across Indiana. Rising housing costs have disproportionately affected low-income families, leading to housing instability and homelessness.
Heart of Indiana United Way has partnered with local nonprofits and government agencies to provide rental assistance to families in need. These initiatives aim to create stable housing options for all residents, regardless of their income level, and help mitigate the negative effects of housing insecurity on families and the wider community.
To further advance equity in East Central Indiana, Heart of Indiana United Way recently launched a new Equity Advancement fund. The fund will provide entry-level grant opportunities to help small, grassroots organizations serving under-represented and under-resourced communities.
The goal is supporting local programs and efforts that address issues of equity to help them easily enter the granting process and build relationships for future funding as well as capacity-building opportunities. By investing in these targeted efforts, the Heart of Indiana United Way strives to create lasting change and build a more equitable future for all.
Thanks to matching grants from community foundations across four of our five counties, gifts to the Equity Advancement Fund will be matched dollar for dollar up to $13,000! Special thanks go to the innovative leaders of The Community Foundation of Madison County and South Madison Community Foundation for being early adopters of this strategy.
As we work toward building a more equitable region, it is crucial to recognize the challenges ahead. Addressing systemic inequities requires comprehensive and sustained efforts. By leveraging data, fostering collaborations, and promoting policies that prioritize equity, we can ensure everyone has equal opportunity to succeed and contribute to the prosperity of our region.
Across the Heart of Indiana, let us forge a path toward a more equitable future — a future where every individual, regardless of their background, race, or creed, can unleash their full potential and be an integral part of our thriving community.
Together, with the support of the Heart of Indiana United Way’s Equity Advancement fund, we can make a meaningful difference and build stronger, more inclusive communities.
Learn more about the Equity Advancement fund and join us in our commitment to equity at heartofindiana.org.