Hoosier families new to utilizing programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Foods Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are often surprised to learn that these programs do not include providing one of the most basic and important resources families with infants and toddlers need.
This is why every May, Heart of Indiana United Way works with our for-profit and non-profit friends along with volunteers to collect diapers and wipes.
Twenty-five percent of Madison County’s children and youth (those below the age of 18) are under the age of five. That means one-fourth of our community’s children here are in diapers, being potty-trained, or recently potty-trained. And nearly one-fourth of Madison County children live below the poverty level and qualify for public benefits like SNAP and WIC.
Steven Zauderer, CEO of CrossRiver Therapy — serving children and families impacted by autism, is passionate about serving the underserved. In his recent blog about the diaper industry, he shared the latest data and research:
• The disposable diaper industry brings in $71 billion per year.
• Disposable diapers for a single baby cost $70 per month, or $840 per year.
• On average, babies use around 6,000 diapers during their first two years of life.
Without SNAP and WIC providing this critical support, it’s no wonder families who are struggling financially are cutting back on necessities just to afford diapers for their children. And with the high cost of diapers and training pants comes greater urgency to potty-train prior to children really being developmentally ready to do so.
The pressure this creates can lead to frustration and emotional distress for parents and children, and in rare cases, abuse. Additionally, babies are more vulnerable to painful rashes and other health concerns when their diapers are not changed as often as needed. Helping families to have a sufficient diaper supply helps keep infants clean and healthy.
Help families with infants and toddlers by donating diapers and wipes through our Community Diaper Drive at these Madison County drop-off locations:
• Cultured Urban Winery
• Any First Merchants Bank location
• Heart of Indiana Office (205 W. 11th Street, Anderson)
• The Herald Bulletin
• North Madison County Public Library
• Any Old National Bank location
• Open Door Health Services
• Any Star Financial location
• Or purchase diapers on Amazon and have them shipped directly to our office.
For families seeking support, the following Madison County baby pantries are partnering with Heart of Indiana United Way and will be receiving diapers from the drive:
• Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, 765-724-7728
• First Choice for Women, 6 W. Eighth St., Anderson, 765-393-3029
• Frankton Food Pantry, 206 Church St., Frankton, 765-754-8660
• Operation Love Ministries, 620 E. 21st St., Anderson, 765-644-2121
• Lapel Community Food Pantry, 925 Ford St., Lapel, 765-534-3314
• Little Miracles, 2709 E. 38th St., Anderson, 765-606-7956
• Elwood Food Pantry, 208 S. Anderson St., Elwood, 765-552-5570
• Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St., Anderson, 765-644-2538
• The Baby Corner, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, 765-642-2154
• WIC, 777 Broadway, Suite 7, Anderson, 765-646-9272