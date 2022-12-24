As we cruise into the season of New Year’s resolutions, it is important to acknowledge that building a new habit is a challenge. It takes repetition, attention, and commitment to make a lifestyle change. It is often not easy — and it never happens overnight.
Deepening our understanding of race and equity doesn’t just happen overnight, either. Yet, learning how to develop or strengthen our race equity lens is a key part of bringing equitable change.
This is where Heart of Indiana’s Equity Challenge comes in. Participants in the challenge will explore resources to further their understanding of how inequity and racism impact all our lives and our communities. Designed to help people understand issues surrounding equity and inclusion in a way that would build a long-lasting habit of learning, the Equity Challenge is adapted from Debby Irving and Dr. Eddie Moore Jr.’s 21-Day Racial Equity Habit-Building Challenge.
When you register for United Way’s Equity Challenge, beginning Monday, Jan. 16, you will receive an email prompt every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning for six weeks. Materials include podcasts, videos, and readings that explore specific topics such as understanding privilege, internal bias, microaggressions, and more.
Beyond expanding your understanding of equity and inclusion, you will have key takeaways you can put to use immediately — from things to consider and think through when planning an event to ways to respond to people when they make inappropriate comments.
Last year’s Equity Challenge participants shared that the experience deepened their understanding, suggested ways they could take action, and helped launch their lifelong commitment to improving equity and inclusion in their communities. The challenge can be done individually, with friends and family or colleagues. In fact, it can be a great team-building experience for workplaces and clubs!
Sometimes the hardest part of starting a new habit is simply getting started. At Heart of Indiana United Way, we are working to embed equity into every aspect of our work. As we take this year’s Equity Challenge, I am challenging myself and each of our staff to bring aspects of the equity challenge into our work as a year-round resolution.
You can start your new habit of expanding your horizons by participating in United Way’s Equity Challenge. Participation is free. You can register today and learn more about the Equity Challenge at https://heart ofindianaunitedway.org/equity-challenge.