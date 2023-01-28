Heart of Indiana United Way (HIUW) is driven by data — as well as listening to and learning from the people we serve. Pairing this public knowledge with expert data helps us advocate for those we serve.
This legislative session, several bills could impact children’s educational outcomes, families’ health, and neighbors’ financial security. Please join us in advocating for issues that matter most to this community.
Hoosier households contribute nearly 12% of their annual income to child care. This is nearly double the affordability threshold of 7% set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Madison County, families make career sacrifices because of child care concerns. Given the annual price of high-quality preschool in Indiana, which is $9,000— comparable to Purdue’s in-state tuition — this is totally understandable.
The On My Way Pre-K program increases brain development and helps children succeed in school. HIUW sponsors Madison County’s program, ensuring four-year-olds coming from households with incomes up to 127% of the federal poverty level have access to high-quality preschool experiences.
Before COVID, 17% of Madison County’s households lived in poverty. Additionally, 22% were Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed. They earned just a little bit above the federal poverty level — but not enough to sustainably afford high-quality childcare and preschool.
If lawmakers expanded the eligibility thresholds for both On My Way Pre-K and the Child Care Development Fund to 185% of the federal poverty level, more families could participate in these programs and work toward financial stability, while their children are on a path toward success in school and life.
Increased access to high-quality early learning experiences is critical for all children to be able to read and be successful in school. Therefore, we support recommendations from the Early Learning Advisory Committee and the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to increase the supply and sustainability of high-quality childcare providers, build and strengthen the early-care and education workforce, reevaluate regulatory burdens on providers, and fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Two-thirds of Hoosier renters spend more than 30% of their income on rent. At that rate, minimum wage workers must work 74 hours weekly to afford a one-bedroom rental. Indiana is one of five states that has no mechanism for tenants to withhold rent from negligent landlords.
Without recourse for inhabitability issues, tenants face health ramifications, or they must fix living conditions at their own expense. Either scenario creates financial burdens and impacts the ability to pay rent. Evictions increase infant mortality rates, homelessness, and food insecurity. Evicted families’ children face low educational outcomes.
To help low-income renters, we support recommendations from the Housing Task Force, including tax incentives for homeownership programs targeted at first-time and low-income buyers and tax-sale reform.
Indiana is ranked 45th in the nation for public health funding. Ninety of Indiana’s 94 local health departments’ revenue is below the national 25th percentile. Madison County’s Health Department is one of those underfunded health departments.
COVID highlighted the financial struggles of health departments and elevated the importance of philanthropic funders like United Ways who grant to them. Madison County’s health department is an absolute standout for service and impact. We proudly advocate for them.
Mental health remains a top concern among the families we serve. Indiana faces significant mental healthcare shortages. Over one quarter of Indiana’s teenage students have mental, emotional, behavioral, or developmental problems. Nearly one-third of Hoosier high schoolers self-reported consistently poor mental health, including depression, stress, and anxiety. Mental health must be a priority for our leaders.
To find out how to lend your voice to HIUW’s advocacy efforts, please visit https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/advocate/.