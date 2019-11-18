The other day I was scrolling through a social media site and saw this semi truck’s back side that had been run into by a car that was completely under the truck. In fact, the car was almost unrecognizable. The caption from the person who posted the photo on their feed read, “They found his cell phone still in his hand – he was texting – his head was in the back seat. PLEASE don’t text while driving. Share this if your against Texting & Driving...”
I have to be honest when I say that I have been caught with my phone in my hand far too many times. For me, it has been the times I have been typing in addresses and using my phone to get to where I am going. I have also found myself at stop lights responding to text messages (which you should not do). Or checking my “to do list” of items to pick up from the store.
As bad as it is, these are terrible habits to pick up or even try to break. I was looking for the picture of the accident that I described above only to find out it wasn’t real. The accident didn’t happen from texting and driving. It made such an impression on me that I declared a new commitment in my household since I am the one that my son and wife generally verbally have to remind me to put my phone down. Now before or when I get in the car I hand my son my phone.
The habit has raised my accountability to my family and allowed me to not make the excuses I have from time to time that, “for the most part Anderson is a slow driving town. This isn’t LA or New York. The side streets are practically empty.” Increased focus is a good thing. More so, the thought of safety keeps pulling at my attention because my son is watching everything, and I mean everything, I do. I have never been a parent before, but one thing I am learning is that my job is to do my best to sow the right things into him by my actions. As a head of household I have set a mark high for my responsibility and accountability. This area of texting and driving isn’t up for questioning or even being ignored.
In the early 1900s a group got together to address safety issues in the workplace. They later expanded their service as a nonprofit 501c (3) which was recognized as a congressional charter to focus on safety and accident prevention. That group is known as the National Safety Council. Their findings show that nearly 400,000 accidents a year happen due to texting and driving. Our conscious effort to change even the subtlest behavior related to this could alter statistics dramatically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.