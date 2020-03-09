Growing up, I didn’t really know who you were. You were everywhere. I woke up every day, excited to be in your presence. The more I grew to know you, the more I loved you. I couldn’t see your flaws. I only saw that you helped shaped me. You are constant. No matter what goes on, you are there.
I would fight for you, not because you can’t defend yourself, but because you have given me so much. I, too, have sacrificed so much to stay near you because deep down, I believe in you. I believe you can be so much better than you ever were. Everyone may not see you the way I do, but maybe they don’t know your potential. You are full of hope, and no matter where I go, you will always be home. You are Anderson, and I will wait for you.
Last week, I was outside a local store. I was in my car. I saw a business owner that owns another establishment in town. He parked his car and headed toward the entry. As he did, he noticed a fast-food chain bag of trash on the ground in the parking lot. He stopped, gathered the trash, picked it up, and proceeded to the trash can to throw away someone else’s trash.
I stopped him to say hello and tell him I saw what he did. What he said is something I appreciated so much it inspired me to write this article. The gist of it was that if everybody picked up one piece of trash, what impact might that have? It wasn’t even his store parking lot!
Sometimes, I walk by things without giving them any attention. In my mind, the responsibility belongs to someone else, not me. That day I thought about our community’s assets. It isn’t necessarily the geographic location that makes this home. Or the address of the city. It’s the people. You are Anderson. Each person plays a role in what we see and experience here every single day. This isn’t baseless optimism or wishful thinking, but a reality of potential within the realm of possibilities. We are going to do it from here. Together.
With everything inside of me, I believe we can make something unique and, at the same time, make history. It isn’t about finding this external thing that will save us. I think it is about finding ourselves. Who are we? Today, our generation is supposed to discover ourselves again. We are supposed to push our kids to become great. We acknowledge our past while creating our future.
Do we solve problems from here? Our solutions shouldn’t be just to benefit us, but the entire world. Doesn’t that change how we see ourselves? Doesn’t that give us an identity that is uniquely our own?
This is us. This is Anderson.
