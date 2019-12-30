Have you ever fallen down in life? I mean, you hit rock bottom. Have you ever flat out missed it and knew you were in trouble? Have you ever experienced the kind of failure that makes you question why you are even here? Why bother?
Failure bruises us. It doesn’t always heal. Sometimes a callus forms over the failure, and we walk on it or put pressure on it because life demands it. People depend on us. They need us to be Mom or Dad or friend or leader or boss. But all we want to do is quit!
Life’s hard places ultimately can make you stronger. The longer we live, the more we inadvertently at times and intentionally at other times plan for some of the hard times of life. We safeguard our relationships, our finances, our jobs, and our surroundings to avoid mishaps, mistakes, and failures. Those moments are opportunities for us to create, problem-solve, endure, remain, restart, and begin again.
Beginning is this coming into existence or the initiation of being. It is the genesis of thought or the birth of the execution of the new. “Again” is the exhaustive measure that seems like yet “another time!” The two words together seem like an oxymoron, but no future time has ever been experienced. It is the past that holds our fears. A fear that could bind us motionless.
You have a future. A new decade is on the horizon. A new year. A new you. It’s the beginning. You won’t make the same mistake you did last year. Scientists say the simple psychological shift in our thinking can assist us in reaching our goals. Over the last decade, have we become more or less unique? How blended are our identities? What messages are we congregating around to build a consensus for our existence as a people?
Pick a point, any point. Pick a day, any day. Begin again. Use what you have to start mapping out your future. Decide what it takes to achieve a life worth living. Replace ineffective habits with new disciplines. Be on time. Mean what you say. Listen more. Forgive. Share. Love. Be kind. Be authentic. Give more of yourself. Look for the opportunities you missed.
According to Worldometers.info, who runs a clock on different categories of human existence and consumption like energy, food, health and population, there are roughly 7.8 billion people on the earth. There are almost 140 million births a year and 60 million deaths, 395 billion dollars a year spent on illegal drugs, 400 million tweets today alone, 800 million people without safe drinking water, and 9.6 million tons of toxic chemicals released in the environment this year. With all these statistics and world events, there is only one God-given you. Make the best of the coming decade of your life. Start from the position you are in now. Re-purpose your existence. Begin again!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.