Our views of the world are almost as different as we are individuals. Regardless of how different we are, there are consistent principles that each of us applies to problem-solving. According to Psychology Today, based on a scientific study, the average person makes roughly 35,000 conscious decisions a day.
A decision is a conclusion based upon information, intuition, and/or reasoning. At times, those conclusions are in rapid response to circumstances or environments that surround us. I struggle with wrapping my mind around the number of decisions we make daily. It seems impossible to fathom. Good or bad, the conclusions decided to alter our lives daily moment by moment.
Regardless of what you and I decide, here is something that can help our choice-making ability. Authors J. Edward Russo and Paul J. H. Schoemaker wrote in their book “Winning Decisions: Getting it Right The First Time,” “.... there are stages to the process of making quality decisions. First, there is the divergent action of framing and gathering intelligence. Framing sets the viewpoint and parameters of decision making. Gathering intelligence determines the facts and opinions that will inform the decision as well as what is unknowable. The first part is about expanding options.”
All of our decisions are framed by our view. We all do our best to take in what the impact of what we do will make on our immediate surroundings. If we could pull the frame back a little and capture a broader view, we might better understand the consequences of significant decisions better. We may also get to see a more comprehensive perspective that allows us to view our decision from other vantage points. To effectively make better quality decisions takes practice. Everything from sleep to intuition affects the quality of decisions and, ultimately, the pathways we end up traveling through life.
The beginning of this new decade is riddled with the consequences of our past, choices to make in our present situation, and hopeful/ wishful thinking of our future. Every situation doesn’t allow for this, but for the ones that do, step back for a more full-framed view to better quantify choices you make in life.
Author Robert E. Gunther writes in his book, “The Truth About Making Smart Decisions,” “You don’t make decisions without making mistakes. ... When we’re toddlers, we trip and fall all the time. People think it’s cute. When we grow up and stumble, it’s not cute. We’re punished, fired, and embarrassed. We become the butt of jokes, ... Mistakes hurt. The problem is that the fewer mistakes we make, the less we learn.”
Make every conscious decision count. Broaden your view. Most of all, don’t be afraid to make a mistake and, when you do, embrace it and learn from it. No matter what you believe, the quality of your decisions will improve your life!
