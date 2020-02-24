Elephants are mammals. They are the most significant existing land animals. They are distinguished by a long trunk, tusks, large ear flaps, and massive legs. When elephants are brought into captivity, trainers have used a rope to keep them bound to an area by tying a stake in the ground. The slight resistance is a mental hurdle for them. Though they have the strength to pull away, they won’t. They will remain in bondage.
I want to draw a parallel today. In life, sometimes things that don’t have the power to hold us back keep us tied to a stake in the ground. Just like the elephant, we remain stuck in a situation or in one place when we possess the power to be free!
Remember when we used to play football in the street. Remember when kids played outside in the backyard, and you had to be in the house by the time the street light came on? Do you remember when we all used to pack high school gyms around the city to watch basketball games? I remember the public swimming pools and the city parks. History means something. History gives perspective.
What does our past have to do with our future? We have to be careful about how we use history. The knowledge of our history could have both a positive and negative impact on our future trajectory. It could be used to frame our potential ability to succeed. On the other hand, who we were could be presented to keep us in a place that limits our vision and creates boundaries to cripple our efforts to become our potential selves ultimately.
I see things differently because of my background in architecture. When you look at a room, you may just see a space. When I see a room, I see texture, color, openings, materials, volumes, and light. I take those same principles of architecture and evaluate things.
Dr. Myles Munroe, the late Bahamian evangelist who founded the Bahamas Faith Ministries International and Myles Munroe International, once said there are five questions that every person must strive to answer. “The question of identity: Who am I? The question of source: Where am I from? The question of purpose: Why am I here? The question of potential: What can I do? The question of destiny: Where am I going?”
Here is what I see. God put a chair in a tree. He put a song in a voice. He put a building in materials of the earth and communication in the airwaves. What did he put in a race?
We must shine beyond our culture. The power of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Sarah Boone, Garret Morgan, Frederick McKinley Jones, Alexander Miles and Lewis Latimer is that more than they were black Americans, they were “problem solvers.”
In life, find a problem to solve. Your identity will be tied to what problem you were created to solve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.