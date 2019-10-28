It doesn’t cost more money to tuck your shirt in or tie your shoes or even wear a belt in your pants. That’s a mindset issue. How do you see yourself? I didn’t say it doesn’t take more work. No one wants to see a slouch. Stand up straight. Have some pride about yourself. Know your worth. Never stop learning. Improve. Get better.
You know what makes community great. Great people. There are people who stick out in my mind. When I see them or hear of them I see something excellent. What is driving them? They carry a consciousness of hope. They aren’t always up, but you can’t tell the difference between when they are and when they are not. They are anchored, solid. Life can be tough but focusing on your end game can give you stability.
When I watch some of the television sitcom lineups and some of the things that are being introduced I can’t help but see our culture being dumbed down. The emasculation of men to the point that they are no longer leaders of their families. There is this dumbed down thought that our identities are questionable. I don’t want to follow leaders who have no sense of self.
You and I cannot entertain ourselves for 40 hours a week with images and ideas that don’t make a demand on why we were created to be. People get stuck in the same job sometimes because they get caught up in their responsibility so much so that they can’t see anything else.
Here is something to shift your thinking. What if you had all the money you are working for today? What if all your bills were paid? What if you could do whatever it is that was planted in you that you keep in a drawer written in a journal that you look at once a year? Allow yourself, for a moment, to think about it.
Think about how much more you will give to your family. Think about what you could possibly offer the world. Remember the gift that is in you.
You are incredible!
At one time, people believed in you to do something special. Chip away at not just your responsibility but your purpose. Put down your cigarette and use that time to motivate yourself. Don’t sulk in your problem, believe in your future. Get up. Do something. Challenge yourself. Challenge others.
Have some ambition. Do not allow the virus of dumbed down culture to lead you. Use your will to determine the effort and will you will put forth to achieve your next goal. Do you have any goals? What are you waiting for? Put the paper down and start writing. Write out your week. Plan your day. Increase your focus. Focus on your end game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.