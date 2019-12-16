By definition and for the sake of this article, when I say family I am speaking of a group of persons united by the ties of marriage (husband and wife), blood, or adoption, constituting a single household and interacting with each other in their respective social positions, usually those of spouses, parents, children, and siblings (Britannica).
When I think of the most valued component of healthy communities, countries, and our world, I can’t help but wonder how improved our existence might be as people if our shift was from our symptoms, highlighted as problems, to our social makeup and success of families. Our loss of identity and a well-orchestrated media campaign that emasculates men (to women) women, (and men) to a single head of household caregiver, and children as premature adults have presented alternate structures as the new family norm. We no longer have a sense of honor for the family and get caught with a paradigm shift that concludes with anything goes.
When a husband and wife commit to marriage, they are confronted with challenges of blending two nations. There are the in-laws, cousins, friends, acquaintances and enemies that can lay a lifetime of growth before couples. The challenges are real. The question becomes, are building families worth the effort to building better communities? We would rather point at the school system, the government, the church, the president, and demand that they fix this while we consistently and unabashedly change the narrative to our liking to satisfy our feelings.
Fix the family, and you start to fix the community.
If we, as individuals, had as our mission to create healthy families at its base, we would decrease divorce, increase child confidence, restore accountability in our men and women, and uphold a standard of higher expectations. Family crisis, drama, problems are going to come, but equipping people, as best we can, with proper crisis control may help keep families from common pitfalls. Strengthening the unit means becoming accountable to one another, identification of significant roles, financial literacy, continued education, and an in-depth understanding of love (and forgiveness).
Though the culture wants to redefine what family is, based upon the surroundings, I do not. I don’t want to deviate from what I believe was the intent of an original family. At its core was building a healthy community with a purpose. Before we legislate, popularize, or even push our agendas, let’s evaluate the impact it will have on the structure of the family. There is more to this than we want to address, but if we intentionally give it some attention, there will be a shift in the programs we try to put in place to put a Band-Aid on a wound that won’t heal. A priority is the right to take precedence or proceed over others. Family is a priority.
