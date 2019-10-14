It is funny to hear people from Anderson bash cities like Carmel. It is like listening to a child criticize a food he has never tasted. Then, when they do eat it, they try to downplay how good it is. Stop it.
It is even more painful to create something and hear someone say, “This isn’t Carmel, that won’t work here.” I get it. There is this settled-for reality that downgrades our thinking. Don’t you want better? I didn’t know excellence was an acquired taste. I thought it was a standard — something we all strive for in life.
I am not saying Carmel is perfect or the object of our community’s affection. I am seeing things that make sense and wondering how soon we will get on board. I am not for always transplanting others’ ideas, but rather planting seeds that grow into our own success stories (thanks to those in leadership doing just that).
Since my work at my former employer over a decade ago, I got to see roundabout projects from their inception through design and, ultimately, construction. I have also read countless articles. But I have family members who would just as soon be shot than get caught in a roundabout.
Here are some interesting facts, according to studies by the Federal Highway Administration, showing that there is a 90% reduction in fatal collisions with the building of roundabouts instead of traditional intersections at high-traffic areas. The same study shows a 75% reduction in injury collisions.
The fact that all drivers are traveling one way and at a reduced speed makes sense for the reduction of fatality and injury percentages.
Since the 1900s, we have been engaged in the development of roundabouts in our larger states and cities. We joke about getting dizzy when driving through Carmel, but when you think about fewer deaths, collisions and accidents, it is no joking matter.
I’d bet the family members of the thousands of people who died at an intersection last year would love to have had their loved ones back and would support a massive roundabout push.
The Washington State Department of Transportation noted that roundabouts are more effective during power outages. With federal funding assistance and continued guidance of our leaders within the street department, roundabouts will surely be inevitable.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has this statement posted on its website: “INDOT is using roundabouts to replace traditional four-way traffic signals to reduce accidents, traffic delays, fuel consumption, air pollution and construction costs, while improving safety, increasing capacity and enhancing intersection beauty.”
We need more roundabouts!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.