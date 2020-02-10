For many of my counterparts, this month is celebrated as Black History Month. It has been widely commercialized into this thing; I don’t know what it has become. The school books haven’t changed. Churches haven’t changed. Society as a whole has suppressed the whole thing into occasional media outburst of protest and gatherings of surface breakouts like hard-to-pop pimples that get all of your teenage focus. Here today and gone tomorrow.
It feels hopeless to see the level of hate that exists in the world, and then people try to categorize gender into the same message as race, further dimensioning the truth about race and confusing the heck out of the core of the message. But, there is hope. It lies within the heart of our youth. Though I feel as though our future generation is losing their identity (regardless of race), they have the ability to stop a perpetual cycle of racism by refusing to repeat history. It is the constant access and readily accessible information that is at their fingertips. They can arrive at conclusions faster than any other generation based upon the information. We can only hope that the 50% chance of them doing what is right takes root.
What festers most in our society is injustice. The minority cannot apologize to the majority. The majority runs the entire system and dictates the rules of engagement. As the minorities of our culture push for equal rights and justice, someone from the majority must be educated enough to ultimately acknowledge the minority concerns of civil justice and make the explanation of injustice real and understandable to the entire majority, or at least influencers. Black people/minorities have suffered the grossest wrongs (and they are not alone), but I have heard terms like get over it, let it go, move on, stop killing yourselves first! Huh? What? Those attitudes and comments don’t address the issues.
It is embedded in our society that generations of people practice things that they don’t consider offensive. But, yet if they sat down with someone of color, they would quickly tell them differently. The truth about our history in elementary school seems to start from the perspective of when we as a people were slaves. We were more than slaves. The Americas were delivered over 10 million Africans, of which the United States received a few hundred thousand Africans. Who were we before then? Why is that important to everyone?
Our future changes when we intentionally seek to engage each others with the intent to learn and understand the truth. When we do, the laws go further to protect us, our education points upward, our achievements are celebrated, and we, as an entire race of people, continue to have a positive impact on the world as a whole.
