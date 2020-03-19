Those of us of the Christian faith are in the season known as Lent. Where the word comes from isn’t entirely clear, although one source says it’s a shortened form of an old English word meaning the spring season. Beginning on Ash Wednesday and lasting through Easter Sunday, it commonly entails giving up some sort of luxury or pleasure as part of the liturgy of remembrance of Christ’s sacrifice during his 40 days in the wilderness prior to his ministry.
Obviously the observance of Lenten sacrifice means more to some people than others.
Many denominations, for instance, make a big thing of Ash Wednesday, devout adherents having ashes applied to their foreheads in the form of a cross. I recall attending one event during a February when I noted a Catholic friend of mine had a black smudge on his forehead. I pondered mentioning to him that he had a dirty spot on his head; fortunately I realized it was Ash Wednesday.
While the church body I attend also observes Lent, I have never been that big on liturgical symbolism. I do participate in Communion, in which Christians ingest a bit of bread and wine (or its nonalcoholic equivalent, depending on your faith tradition) as a unifying symbol of the oneness of Christians. Ours is one of the church bodies that practices open Communion; some others do not offer the elements to nonmembers. And I enjoy the trappings of the Christmas season, both religious and secular.
As for some other observances, I choose to sit them out. I’ve never had the ashes applied to my forehead, which I figure would make me want to head for the nearest sink to wash them off. Nor the practice of footwashing, in which some churches remember Christ washing his disciples’ feet as an act of servanthood. It seems to me that tradition has outlived the Middle Eastern custom in a setting where sandal-clad feet got grimy on the sandy, dusty roads. During my childhood my mom’s insistence that we make sure our feet were freshly cleansed in preparation for a footwashing service was somewhat oxymoronic.
Then there’s the traditional Lenten sacrifice, giving up something for the season.
Long ago I whimsically decided to do something about that. I encounter a lot of people who don’t think it’s funny at all.
This year, for instance, I’m giving up vaping.
In past years I’ve given up such things as LSD, smoking, martinis, marathon running, caviar, coconut and ziplining. And not just for 40 days – it’s typically forever.
One exception was 1969 when I gave up sex for Lent. My first daughter was born on that Easter Sunday.
It’s not exactly that I’m making fun of people who deny themselves something nearer and dearer to them. I just figure if I’m going to follow a tradition about which I’m lukewarm, I might as well have a little fun with it.
