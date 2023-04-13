The Anderson University Chorale recently completed the resumption of its annual tour. The Chorale’s presentation is always impressive for those into musical excellence. But one selection in particular really got to me from an emotional standpoint.
The number, “A Silence Haunts Me,” composed by Jacob Runestad, stemmed from a letter penned by famed composer Ludwig Van Beethoven to his brothers concerning the loss of hearing that plagued him from age 26, leaving him totally deaf by the time he composed his famous Ninth Symphony. In the letter, Beethoven admitted to thoughts of suicide as he pondered a future without the ability to communicate.
The song begins with dissonant chords as the choir voices Beethoven’s observations, building to an emotional plea to “let me die!”
Then it begins anew, softer reflections overlaid with the melody line from his magnificent “Ode to Joy.” The presentation continues to become progressively fainter, eventually fading as the conductor directs a choir that is now silently lip synching.
For Beethoven, whose life revolved around the music to which he repeatedly put pen to paper, he could hear every note in his head. But as he sat silently while “Ode to Joy” was performed for the first time, he not only would not hear it played and sung but would be unable to communicate with anyone nor even to gauge how it was being received.
There are those born without normal hearing who grow up learning how to compensate. For those with normal hearing who become deprived of the sense later in life, it’s another matter; they must learn to communicate all over again, often with lessened ability to adjust.
We experienced that with my wife’s mother, who by the time she reached her 90s not only was losing her hearing but her sight as well, increasingly suffering feelings of isolation.
Rachel, our oldest daughter who performed with the AU Chorale some three decades ago, caught its performance a night earlier in the Cincinnati area. She too was moved by “A Silence Haunts Me,” which evoked memories of her own church’s tradition some years ago of The Living Cross, an Easter-themed musical pageant in which a similar effect was used with Jesus’ healing of a deaf man. The singers go silent as Jesus puts his hands on the man’s ears, then sings out again as he is healed.
The marvels of modern medicine are now accomplishing healings of a different kind. Unfortunately, Beethoven would not have the option of such technology as cochlear implants, which can restore a degree of hearing in many who have suffered hearing loss.
The AU Chorale is now under the leadership of Theo Hicks, who took over for longtime maestro Dr. Richard Sowers. This year’s tour is the first since COVID interrupted the tradition. Hicks gave credit to AU President John Pistole for making it happen in the face of budget constraints. A Chorale Tri-S trip to Finland is also planned next month.