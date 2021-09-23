Two lifelong educators departed this Earthly realm this month. As it happens, I had a connection with both of them.
Norman E. “Norm” Beard, 88, long associated with Anderson University and founder of the institution’s famed Tri-S program, died Sept. 8. His dry wit and love for people of all ages resonated with virtually everyone he met.
His duties ranged from instructor of speech to assistant comptroller, assistant to President Robert Reardon, dean of students and dean of international education. The Tri-S program, focusing on international travel, began as Student Summer Service and was expanded to year round.
Blessed with a photographic memory, he could call by name every student who walked the halls of the college/university.
Norm’s every word seemed calculated to bring a smile. There was the occasion when he did the pastoral prayer in church, beginning: “Our Father in heaven … and in Park Place Church ...” I swear I heard a few snickers around the congregation.
When our oldest daughter Rachel was in college he was spearheading the Tri-S program. She was looking forward to a trip with the AU Chorale to Finland and Estonia during her junior year but ended up dropping out of college that semester. Norm saw to it that she made the trip anyway.
And he had contact with younger kids as well. As a teacher in the church’s 2-year-old Sunday school class, he recalled the year our twins were among those in class.
“We had Becky and Ruth Bailey and Andrew Duncan,” he reminisced. “Becky and Ruth were always talking, and Andrew was all over the place.”
If you were in the Beards’ ever-expanding inner circle, you could expect a phone call on your birthday for words of greeting and a brief serenade.
On the high school level, Richard Dexter “Rick” Seaver, 86, was vocal music director at Anderson High School, where he founded the show choir, then known as Singers Unlimited, as well as yearly musicals. He died Sept. 9.
Our two oldest daughters participated in the AHS music program under Rick. Rachel was a bit intimidated during her eighth-grade tryouts but quickly gained Seaver’s notice. She spent her senior year in both Singers Unlimited and Madrigals. Sarah spent two years in Singers.
The choir kids traditionally referred to Seaver as “the Beav,” taking their cue from the popular TV show “Leave It to Beaver.”
Seaver, raised in the Knightstown Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, which encouraged his interest in music, spent much time giving back to the community. He directed choirs in several churches as well as going back to start a show choir at the Knightstown Home, which is now closed.
Both Beard and Seaver received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from the governor.
Norman Beard and Richard Seaver both spent a lifetime working with students as well as the communities around them. They made a real difference.
