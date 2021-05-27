The phone rings. You answer in time to hear a beep. Sometime after that a voice with a prominent accent says, “Hello, may I please speak to James?” Nobody I know ever calls me by my legal first name, unless it’s a doctor’s office or something, and they never have to “poot” in. Most of the time I simply say “No!” and hang up. I don’t like wasting time with someone who’s simply trying to get hold of my hard-earned money.
On occasion I listen long enough to find out who is calling. The guy invariably gives me a name like Mike Smith and indicates he’s calling about Medicare or something.
Recently I decided to engage the caller. When he asked how I was doing, I said, “Bored!” Cheerfully he began trying to sell me a home security system. I asked how he liked being hung up on so often. He completely ignored my question, continuing his spiel. By then I’d wasted enough time and hung up.
There’s the guy who calls about my Amazon account and the $499 order that’s being sent and charged to me. Since I don’t have an Amazon account, that’s when I terminate the connection. No need to panic over a phony (and almost certainly nonexistent) order they couldn’t possibly collect.
Not all of them want your money. They would settle for some from your health insurance by getting you to accept delivery on something like a back brace or whatever, which they say has been recommended by your doctor. My back is fine, although my wife has had back surgery and already received a brace (which she rarely uses) through regular channels. Don’t call us, we’ll call you. Or not.
More than once we’ve had a call from our “grandson” who’s been arrested and needs money for bail but wouldn’t dare call his parents. The first time we made the mistake of using our oldest grandson’s name. After questioning the caller for a while and eliciting telltale details I terminated the conversation. The second time I started by asking which grandson he was (we have three). This time the caller hung up.
One more time we got a call from our “son.” We have four daughters and no sons. That conversation didn’t last long.
We haven’t been dunned for a fine for missing jury duty yet, another common ploy. Call recipients are told they can settle up if they give their credit card number before the gendarme arrives to arrest them. Spoiler alert — the jury selection process doesn’t work that way.
Of course we haven’t even mentioned all the stuff we see online, including emails allegedly from firms we do business with that are as phony as $3 bills.
My advice: if it sounds phony it probably is. The days of making an honest living seem to be long gone. Can we really believe anything we hear these days?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.