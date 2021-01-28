Changes to House rules for the next Congress adopted recently genericize all gender references in the House rules. Reaction in some quarters has been predictably hostile.
Starting with the prayer that opened the 117th Congress on the first Sunday of the year. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., an ordained United Methodist minister, invoking a benediction on the session, called for “peace in our families, peace across this land, and — dare I ask, O Lord — peace even in this chamber, now and evermore.” While the body of his prayer was replete with Christian themes and references, he asked it in the name of the deities of “many different faiths,” specifically mentioning the Hindu deity Brahma, and closed with “amen and awomen.”
Ostensibly in the name of conciseness, the changes in a section of the 48-page House rules swap out the words father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, husband and wife for words such as parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling and spouse. References to “chairman” are changed to “chair, and a couple of references to “he or she” became “Member, Delegate or Resident Commissioner.” A singular reference to “seaman” became “seafarer.” And ombudsman is transformed to simply “ombuds.”
It should be pointed out that these rules changes will have no effect whatsoever on the speeches House members make from the floor. And you can bet some of the lawmakers will make the most of it.
Such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., whose reaction on Twitter was: “This is stupid. Signed, A father, son, and brother.”
Cleaver may have been sarcastically making the same point with his “Amen and awomen” benediction. The word “amen” comes from Hebrew origin, an affirmation roughly equivalent to “so be it.” While its spelling contains the English word “men” it has nothing whatever to do with gender, humanity, plurality or any other designation that always seems to evoke reactionary recoil from those with an ax to grind on things male or female.
Rewriting the English language isn’t a task that can be accomplished by a council of gender, racial and national minorities. Speech patterns generally last a lifetime as youngsters are schooled in the mechanics and nuances of the language born a millennium ago from a mixture of Anglo-Saxon, German and French cultures in the crucible of the British Isles. In those days “man” referred to all human beings unless they were specifically female or juvenile.
I recall in one of my earliest columns discussing the problem of the “man” identity. Opting for the word human still leaves “man” in the equation. Person contains a “son” reference. I sarcastically suggested inventing a word, “huperindividual.” It hasn’t caught on — thankfully.
And I defy Congress to come up with something more workable. With today’s bellicose political dichotomy, that’s about as likely to happen as Israel, Iran, North Korea and the United States sitting down around a campfire and singing Kum-Ba-Ya.
