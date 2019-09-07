Wednesday will mark the 18th anniversary of that awful day that lives in the memory of nearly every American who was at least an adolescent then: airliners commandeered by militant terrorists bringing down New York’s Twin Towers, damaging the Pentagon and brought down into a field in Pennsylvania. The death toll was in the thousands.
It forever changed how we view warfare; this was not one nation attacking another, as had been the case at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This was a battle of ideology, a movement of renegades trading on radical Islam to demonize the world’s most visible national symbols.
For nearly two decades now, with mixed success, it has bogged down military efforts of the United States and its allies chasing al-Qaida and fellow travelers across Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and other hot spots in search of the self-described enemies of what many of them call the Great Satan.
Even more sadly, rhetorical stances have attempted to make this ideological and ethnic battle a conflict of white vs. nonwhite as well. Al-Qaida, ISIS and their ilk are led by radical Middle Eastern Muslims, whose image taints those who espouse mainstream Islamic faith as well. And the image of Arabic travelers, many not at all involved in terrorism, spreads as well to other darker-skinned people from places like India, notably those of the Sikh faith whose distinctive dress arouses needless suspicion.
Such attitudes are not new. Older Americans recall the West Coast internment camps where citizens of Japanese descent were forcibly relocated during World War II on the theory their national loyalties would be divided toward their homeland.
At the time the terrorist radicals were preparing for 9/11, travel and immigration policies reflected traditional American openness to foreign travelers. Even then, national security agencies had information on some of these perpetrators that, if it had been acted on in a timely manner, might have averted the World Trade Center disaster.
Thus the seeds were sowed for another burgeoning crisis at our southern border as tens of thousands of Latin Americans seek refuge in a nation already beleaguered by heightened security precautions in the wake of 9/11. Thousands of illegal border crossings, children separated from parents (or accompanying adults who cannot even be identified as parents) and disruptive immigration sweeps complicate the picture even more.
And as politics enters the picture, the ethnic identity and skin hues of those crossing the southern border becomes charged with the smear of race. Again the broad brush is employed, never mind that blue-eyed blonds with an Icelandic accent are unlikely to come under the TSA or ICE radar.
Can’t we all just get along? The question once asked by Rodney King rings hollow in a world forever changed by a handful of terrorists on 9/11. Right now no immediate answer appears on the horizon.
