These are trying times. People across the world are seeking to dodge a pandemic that seems to be no respecter of life or health. But in the process they are seemingly becoming beholden to power-wielding edicts that restrict personal freedoms to which we long ago became accustomed.
The latest case in point, of course, involves U.S. Supreme Court decisions bringing at least a temporary halt to gubernatorial edicts that place restrictions on the ability of religious institutions to hold public services. Last month, without comment by a 4-3 vote, the high court ordered a federal district court to revisit an earlier ruling restraining California churches from holding indoor worship services.
Hot spots such as California and New York have been affected to a greater degree than some other areas. But we in Indiana have seen most churches of any size switching to online services, crowds limited or banned from sporting events and public events curtailed to a great degree.
Considerable controversy erupted when authorities largely turned a blind eye to demonstrations – some of them degenerating into violence – during the summer and fall while religious gatherings were frowned upon if not prohibited almost entirely.
In fact, though, demonstrations are held outdoors while religious services normally are conducted inside, sometimes in poorly ventilated sanctuaries. Attempts at outdoor gatherings with people often remaining in their cars, in the style of the old drive-in movies, necessarily have been problematic.
The real dilemma, though, involves more than a desire to curtail religious freedom. Such gatherings, despite the cathartic effect they provide for people who need each other, must be balanced in the present pandemic with the necessity of controlling the spread of a highly communicable disease on which we are only beginning to get a handle.
This was pointed out by Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, a regular churchgoer who often speaks of his Christian faith. He presently favors going to online services, which many churches already have.
Though churchgoers may assemble masked and social distanced, he pointed out, “Then you get to the end of the service. You can’t get a bunch of Christians not to hug each other and not want to shake hands with the pastor as they go out the door and maybe have a conversation a lot closer than six feet away. And that’s where the trouble happens.”
I can relate. Though our church, which has been online most of the year, did hold live services for a few months, we did not attend, in large part because of Bonnie’s health problems and our age, though historically we have rarely missed a week. Watching a service on a computer just isn’t the same. But distancing ourselves from fellow worshipers at a live service would be even more frustrating.
Religious freedom may be abridged right now. But perhaps that extends to all phases of our unnatural existence these days.
