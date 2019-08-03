Let's get one thing straight for starters. My Uncle Joe Frendt was a fisherman's fisherman. If he couldn't catch it, nobody did.
His favorite haunt was Little Turtle Lake in Minnesota, not that far from his St. Paul home. He knew every spot on that lake where you could find a fish. Sometimes he'd mark those spots with floats, and the other fishermen would take full advantage, knowing he knew that lake like the back of his hand. Crappie, bluegill, walleye, northern, it didn't matter — he'd catch his limit.
It had been more than 35 years since his grandsons had wet a line with their forebear at Little Turtle. This summer six of them got together for what probably could have been titled the Joe Frendt Memorial Fishing Excursion.
Included were my cousin Loren's four boys: Mark, Marty, Scott and Todd Frendt. They grew up in Anderson, three of them playing sports at Anderson High School and the youngest, Todd, finishing up in Ohio. Now they're spread out from Georgia to Ohio to Washington. They were joined by cousins Paul Stiers, who still lives in the Anderson area, and Jay Ramsperger, who lives in Minneapolis.
From the fish stories emanating from their social media reports, they pretty well cleaned Little Turtle out of fish, displaying a shot of bluegill they said numbered about 50 for one day's catch. Their evenings were occupied with another family tradition, some red-hot games of Rook.
The scene had changed considerably in the more than three decades they had fished those waters, they said. The older fishing resorts had been largely replaced with private homes, altering the landscape and atmosphere noticeably.
But the spirit of Joe Frendt hadn't changed. And as I read of their experience, my memories turned back to some of my experiences with the family in days of yore.
I never managed to fall in love with the fishing scene. In my days as a tot, Dad would set up his pole and let me use it while he dropped a line over the side. It didn't matter; while I sat there watching a bobber that never moved, he, Mom and the others in the boat would pull in fish after fish. I recall one trip to a resort on Pigeon River along the Canadian border. My big catch of the trip was a crab, which I named Pete.
My luck was better — but not much — on my last trip with Uncle Joe. Nobody was catching much, including him. I believe I caught the biggest fish of the day, a modest-sized rock bass.
Dad's old fishing gear had been stashed in my garage for years, if indeed it wasn't thrown away. Maybe I should have salvaged my dad's old tackle box. Some of those ancient lures might be worth something.
Jim Bailey’s reflections on Anderson’s past appear on Saturday. His regular column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
