As events have unfolded over the past few months a mixture of ideas presents itself as an ideal solution to the hordes of Central American immigrants seeking asylum by any means they can muster in these United States.
The solution seems so simple when we think of it, given this country’s long history of manifest destiny, relentless expansion and the welcoming of the tired, poor huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Indeed, the borders of this country expanded beyond the contiguous continental limits with the addition of Alaska and Hawaii just over half a century ago.
Thus with most of the asylum-seekers coming from the countries of Honduras and El Salvador, we propose that those two Central American countries be annexed as U.S. territories and eventually become the 51st and 52nd states. Or maybe they could be combined into a single state to save administrative red tape.
Potential benefits are endless. The climate is ideal for tourism and retirement communities. New locations would be created for large companies seeking to relocate manufacturing operations without actually leaving the country. And jobs would be created for the poverty-stricken Hondurans and Salvadorans now trying to cross our southern border by whatever means.
With far fewer immigrants seeking entry into the country, most of those controversial holding facilities could be closed down. And processing of other immigrants could speed up.
The gangs now wreaking havoc in the two countries would find themselves for the first time under the long arm of the law as the powerful and efficient resources of the FBI would be employed to restore a semblance of order to those areas. And the U.S. election machinery would install government of, by and for the people for probably the first time.
The citizenship issue also would become moot as the citizens of El Salvador and Honduras would become U.S. citizens by birthright. And with the native-borns of those areas able to stay at home and work for wages much higher than those to which they have been accustomed, much of the massive immigration machinery with which our mainland has been saddled could be redirected to law enforcement in those Central American localities.
American education would also benefit the area. Naturally the children would learn English from the beginning in school, since it is the language of commerce in the United States, though of course it probably would take at least a generation to accomplish – which is very much the case now in many states.
Should the option of a single state instead of two be found desirable, of course, a name would have to be chosen. Utopia and Erewhon are already spoken for. We’d probably have to go with some sort of combination, such as El Salvonduras.
What’s that? You don’t think the proposal makes any sense?
It makes about as much sense as the mess we now have along our southern border if you ask me.
