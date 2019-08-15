This is the place where we pray,
This is the place where we cry,
This is the place where we start,
“Till death do us part,”
Where we say goodbye.
Here we leave all our pain,
Find forgiveness and grace,
Here we walk down the aisle,
Dedicate every child
Here in this sacred place.
— Bill & Gloria Gaither
The video had about a million hits on Facebook and YouTube in just its first two weeks on the media. “This Is the Place,” the latest song penned by the Gaithers and arranged by Gordon Mote, speaks of the role of the church and its influence on lives.
Many in Anderson as well as around the world will recognize the video's primary setting, the stately sanctuary of Park Place Church of God with the magnificent stained-glass window in the background. The Gaither Vocal Band shot the video there this past spring.
“Aesthetically the church is beautiful,” explained Bill Gaither of his home congregation, where the video's unofficial premiere occurred a month ago. “It made a perfect setting.”
Bill said they had been working on the song for a year, stressing the importance of the church in the lives of people at a time when younger generations are showing a declining interest in things religious.
In Gloria Gaither's blog she recalled a conversation with a longtime friend who was preparing to take her grandson to the church and show him where the family walked down the aisle, prayed at the altar, dedicated their babies, were baptized, got married and had funerals. She mentioned that the boy, 11, had never been inside a church.
“We wanted to present this as a sacred holy place, surrounded by people we love,” Bill said. “The important things in our lives happen here – births, marriages, funerals. And some of the important times in our services are when people come to the public altar It's a place of hope when everything else we love has dropped out.”
Declining interest in the church carries potentially negative baggage. The danger of younger generations losing access to important spiritual resources for the rigors of living becomes obvious in an ever more violent and hopeless world.
Indeed, fewer couples even bother to get married nowadays. And more individuals are requesting to have no public memorial services when they die.
Bill also pointed out that as churches decline, a cultural swing could take place where the government would be forced to underwrite the tremendous amount of charitable endeavors religious organizations conduct on both local and worldwide levels.
“You never miss the water till the well's dry,” Bill expressed it. “I know there are places where we've fallen short, but overall the church has done pretty good.”
“This Is the Place” is also one of the songs on the Vocal Band's latest CD, “Good Things Take Time,” available now in stores, online or by mail order.
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.