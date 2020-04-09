The stringent measures we have seen over the past few weeks to bring under control the COVID-19 coronavirus have set a precedent in a world that has been shrunken through the marvels of modern transportation.
Coronavirus is far from being the first major epidemic, or even pandemic, in world history, nor to date is it anywhere near the worst. But it has succeeded in bringing to a halt normal human activity in a way we have never seen before.
Epidemics date back to antiquity. There were the Black Death in the 1300s; the American plagues of the 16th century, likely smallpox; the yellow fever epidemic of 1793; and the so-called Spanish flu beginning at the end of World War I, among others.
The American polio epidemic began in 1916 and was rampant during my growing-up years. Fortunately I never came in contact with it. Dr. Jonas Salk’s development of a vaccine led to the disease being virtually wiped out. I recall getting my first polio vaccine during my college days at what is now Anderson University.
During my childhood I had a couple of those childhood maladies. I had mumps on both sides, consecutively. And two kinds of measles. The second time the health department placed a quarantine sign on our house, restricting entry and exit from our home.
It was the start of my college freshman year when the Asian flu hit these shores. It must have been carried to Anderson by an incoming freshman or something because there was an outbreak even before classes started that year. A makeshift hospital was set up in the basement of what was then known as the New Men’s Residence Hall (now known as Dunn Hall). My cousin caught the flu and was confined there. Again fortunately, I never got it. And again I received my first flu shot at the college’s health clinic soon after that.
But none of those occasions prompted the stay-at-home orders experienced in this country, or even elsewhere in the world. One possible reason is the difference in travel. Industry, major athletic competitions and expositions were disrupted only by world wars. Quarantines usually were limited to areas where the outbreaks occurred. In fact, epidemics were usually spread by armies or travelers coming or returning from areas where the maladies were occurring. Frequently the plagues were spread by ships, commonly through vermin or insects.
Improvements in health practices and monitoring have pretty much kept bacterial and viral infections in check. Of the top 10 causes of death nowadays only the flu and pneumonia fall in that category.
But air travel and its impact on the world economy have been a mixed blessing. We have had the spread of pandemics such as AIDS, H1N1, Ebola and the Zika virus. Fortunately, dire predictions of carnage turned out to be overestimated. Today’s coronavirus outbreak, however, has yet to be tamed.
