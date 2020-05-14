And then — so far as we’ve been able to determine — there were none.
Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson grabbed most of the headlines and the coveted Mr. Basketball honor as the 1946 Anderson Indians won their third Indiana high school basketball title. But a second Indian was also named to the Indiana All-Stars that year: Bob Ritter.
A three-sport athlete who went on to play basketball at Indiana University under legendary coach Branch McCracken, Ritter reached the end of his life April 25. He was 91.
He is believed to be the last member of that championship team of 74 years ago to pass away. I last heard from him about a decade ago after I had done a column about Hoosier Hysteria, mentioning him and Wilson as possibly the last two surviving members of that team. He informed me he had been in contact with three others: Harry Farmer, Bob Spearman and Clyde Green, and thus at that time five members of the team still were surviving. Since that time obituaries have appeared for Farmer and Green. I have not been able to uncover information on Spearman, however.
Also on the 1946 AHS squad were Donald Armstrong, Paul Bevelhimer, John Cochran, Dick Roberts, Jim Vanderbur, Vaughn Voss, Ike Weatherly Jr. and Jake Wilson.
That state title was the Tribe’s third, going with the ones it had captured in 1935 and 1937. Those were the only ones claimed by a Madison County school during the single-class era, though many other city and county teams made it to the state finals and even to the final game.
That dearth was ended in the first year of multiclass ball as Alexandria won the Class 2A crown in 1998. Lapel won Class A in 2005, Liberty Christian became the second Anderson team to win a championship in 2016 in Class A and Frankton won Class 2A in 2017.
Ritter’s accomplishments did not end with sports. He joined the ROTC while at IU and launched a career in the U.S. Air Force. Life had other ideas, however, and after his wife, Pat, came down with polio he retired from active duty, taking a position as a systems analyst for General Motors in his hometown.
Much of his life centered around family and community as the Ritters had five children. I recall the two youngest competing well in sports, MaryBeth as a gymnast and Jeff in basketball. Jeff was a key member of the 1982 Madison Heights team that won the sectional championship over a highly favored Highland team on the strength of teammate Stew Robinson’s two free throws with no time left on the clock after a foul call as time ran out.
The Ritters were recognized by the Anderson Chamber of Commerce as Family of the Year in 1987 for their determination to overcome adversity and the support they gave to their five children in school and family activities.
