Anderson High School has had better boys basketball teams. Yes, by the dozen.
The Tribe lost its first nine games this year before notching its first victory in the Madison County Tournament, a 20-point victory over cross-town rival and much smaller school Liberty Christian. In fact, losing records seem to be the new norm for a school with 51 sectional titles, three state championships and more than 1,800 wins in more than a century of Indiana high school basketball. There hasn’t been a winning season since 2013.
But perhaps seldom has a program showed more potential for turning it around than this year’s edition of the Anderson Indians. With only one senior on the roster, freshmen and sophomores have been learning the ropes.
A look back at the history of AHS basketball proves illuminating.
We need look no further than the second tenure of Ray Estes as coach of the Tribe. He was not optimistic over his 1971-72 team’s chances, and that observation proved right. With a roster laden with sophomores, the Indians posted a 3-18 record.
But as that season ended with a loss to Alexandria in the sectional, the shooting of a sophomore named Roy Taylor and the rebounding of his classmate Tony Marshall exhibited promise of things to come.
Indeed, exactly one season later, the Indians not only dominated most of their opponents but reached the state finals for the first time in 25 years. The following season Anderson posted its first-ever unbeaten regular season before losing in the semistate to eventual state champion Fort Wayne Northrop.
Freshmen and sophomores occasionally have cracked the varsity roster at AHS. Anderson’s oldest residents remember a youngster on the 1944 team by the name of Johnny Wilson. Perhaps you’ve heard of him; he was Indiana’s 1946 Mr. Basketball, leading the Tribe to its third state title.
In 1953 a freshman by the name of Delano Sanders cracked the starting lineup. He would lead the Indians into the regional two and three years later, unfortunately only to run up against an Oscar Robertson-led Crispus Attucks team.
And in Anderson’s last state finals appearance in 1990, another freshman by the name of Kojak Fuller saw significant action. In 1993 he too would be named Mr. Basketball. He is now an AHS assistant coach behind head man Mike Elliott.
Demographic changes in the game have made rebuilding more difficult. The end of Indiana’s single-class format. The General Motors exodus. Shrinking high school population. Ease of attending school out of district.
And with everything else, attendance at Indiana high school basketball games continues to decline.
But keep an eye on some of the youngsters on this year’s AHS varsity roster. If Elliott can keep them together and improving, we may see something happening within a couple of years.
